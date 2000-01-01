rawpixel
Moriz Jung Art
Moriz Jung

Vintage prints and postcards by Moriz Jung (1885–1915), an Austrian artist. His woodcuts, linocuts, lithographs and book illustrations are known for their vibrant colors and distinctive style. Explore his brilliant cafe scenes and dog artworks and get inspired today.

