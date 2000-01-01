Joris Hoefnagel
Joris Hoefnagel (1542-1601) was a self-taught Flemish court artist in the Renaissance era and an important figure in Dutch art history. He was skilled at topographical drawings, botanical illustration of animals and insects and calligraphy in addition to manuscript illuminations. Transport back in time and observe the nature through his illustrations with our collection.
