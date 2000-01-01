Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798–1861) was regarded as one of the most excellent professors of Ukiyo-e movement. Ukiyo-e is a Japanese art movement which thrived between the 17th and 19th centuries. The stories depicted range from beautiful Japanese women, Kabuki actors, and Japanese landscapes. We have digitally enhanced elements from these masterworks for use in your creative designs.
Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798–1861) was regarded as one of the most excellent professors of Ukiyo-e movement. Ukiyo-e is a Japanese art movement which thrived between the 17th and 19th centuries. The stories depicted range from beautiful Japanese women, Kabuki actors, and Japanese landscapes. We have digitally enhanced elements from these masterworks for use in your creative designs.