Michiel van Huysum
Michiel van Huysum (1714–1760) was a Dutch painter who was famous for his beautiful and realistic paintings. One of his best-known works is "Fruit Piece with Peaches and Grapes" which can be seen in the Alte Pinakothek in Munich. The painting showcases his mastery of still-life art, boasting a meticulous composition of fruit with a vibrant and lifelike appearance.
