Leo Gestel Art
Leo Gestel

Leo Gestel (1881-1941) was a Dutch artist known for his vibrant and expressive paintings. He mixed Impressionism and Expressionism, using bold colors and conveying strong emotions. He painted landscapes, still lifes, portraits, and nudes with a sense of energy and movement. Gestel's use of bold brushstrokes brought depth and life to his art. He was an important figure in 20th century Dutch art scene.

