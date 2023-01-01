rawpixel
Rachael Robinson Elmer
Rachael Robinson Elmer (1878-1919) was an American artist who created postcards and illustrated books. She was inspired by her art teacher, Childe Hassam. Her famous postcards showcased various scenes of New York City, especially the popular collection called "Art-lovers' New York". Elmer's artwork captured her deep affection for the city she loved since she was young.

Statue of Liberty (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…Statue of Liberty (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…
The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
Washington Arch at Winter Twilight (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…Washington Arch at Winter Twilight (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
Woolworth Building June Night (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…Woolworth Building June Night (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…
The Metropolitan Tower on A Summer Evening (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael…The Metropolitan Tower on A Summer Evening (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael…
Brooklyn Bridge Late Afternoon (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…Brooklyn Bridge Late Afternoon (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…
Grant's Tomb (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…Grant's Tomb (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…
Hotel Plaza from Central Park (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…Hotel Plaza from Central Park (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…
Trinity Church and Wall Street (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…Trinity Church and Wall Street (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…
St. Paul's Chapel (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from…St. Paul's Chapel (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from…
The Singer Building from Brooklyn Bridge (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael…The Singer Building from Brooklyn Bridge (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael…
The Elevated Railroad at 110th Street (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…The Elevated Railroad at 110th Street (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution…The Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution…
New York Public Library (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…New York Public Library (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…
The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
The Hudson from Riverside Drive (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…The Hudson from Riverside Drive (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…
