Jan Van Kessel
Jan van Kessel (1626-1679) was a Flemish artist born in the Dutch port of Antwerp. Kessel was inspired by Scientific Naturalism and specialized in painting animals, flowers, insects, and still life of bouquets and garlands. His beautiful paintings are included in this collection for you to enjoy.
