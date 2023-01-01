Alexandre Lunois
Alexandre Lunois (1863–1916) was a French painter, draftsman, printmaker, and is considered a re-inventor of the lithotint process. His artworks depict life in Paris, portraying crowds, dancers, and women. He primarily illustrated books and created lithographs for fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen, among others.
