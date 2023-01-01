rawpixel
Alexandre Lunois Art
Alexandre Lunois

Alexandre Lunois (1863–1916) was a French painter, draftsman, printmaker, and is considered a re-inventor of the lithotint process. His artworks depict life in Paris, portraying crowds, dancers, and women. He primarily illustrated books and created lithographs for fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen, among others.

The Fancy Goods Store (1902) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Le Colin-Maillard (1897) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Ballet Dancers print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
The Letter; La Lettre (1894) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
L'Illumination (1893) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
The Opera Box; La Loge de L'Opera (1894) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Le Ballet print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois (1863-1916). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Moroccan Sketches print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois (1863-1916). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Spanish Dancer print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois (1863-1916). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Interior of a Peasant's House; Valley of Bethmale print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois (1863-1916). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
