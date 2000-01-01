John Gould (1804-1881) was a naturalist and one of London’s leading ornithologists. Many of his 3000 plates were illustrated by or collaborated on with other artists, including his wife Elizabeth and the quirky poet Edward Lear. Gould helped Darwin classify finches and mockingbirds, connecting location with speciation. This discovery was the starting point to Darwin’s theory of natural selection. John Gould's art can be described as a seamless blend of scientific precision and artistic beauty. His illustrations continue to be admired and studied today, serving as valuable references for ornithologists and a source of aesthetic enjoyment for art lovers. We have digitally enhanced his paintings of various avian creatures in high quality and made this collection of free & premium artworks and PNG elements for you to download now.