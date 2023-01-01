Renaissance sculptures by Italian Renaissance sculptor Donatello (1386-1466). His artworks, characterized by their naturalistic style and attention to detail, reveal a deep understanding of anatomy and an ability to capture emotions in stone. His mastery of perspective and his ability to convey movement in his works revolutionized the art world of his time. Through his creations, Donatello seamlessly blended traditional techniques with a newfound sense of realism, leaving a lasting impact on the art world and establishing himself as one of the great masters of his era.