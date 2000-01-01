rawpixel
Giorgione Art
Landscape and historical paintings by Italian painter Giorgione (c. 1477/78-1510). Giorgione was known for his enigmatic and atmospheric artworks. The Tempest, often called the first Western landscape painting, is rich in symbolism and open to interpretation, inviting viewers to contemplate themes of nature, love, and the transient nature of life. Giorgione's use of color, light, and soft brushwork, as well as the incorporation of hidden meanings and symbols, contribute to the mystical and captivating quality of his art.

Giorgione's The Holy Family (1500) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art.
Giorgione's Woman with Unicorn (1510) famous painting. Original from the Rijksmuseum.
Giorgione's David with the Head of Goliath (1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Il Tramonto (The Sunset) (1505) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Moses Undergoing Trial by Fire (1505) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Three Philosophers (1508-1509) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art.
Giorgione's Portrait of a Venetian Gentleman (1510-1515) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art.
Giorgione's The Adoration of the Shepherds (1505-1510) famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art.
Giorgione's Portrait of Warrior with his Equerry (1509) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's The Adoration of the Kings (1506–1507) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's The Hour Glass (1505) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Self-portrait (end of the 19th century) famous painting. Original from Web Umenia.
Giorgione's The Virgin and Child in a Landscape (1503) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Old Woman (1508–1509) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's The Tempest (1505) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's The Three Ages of Man (1501) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Giovanni Borgherini and His Tutor famous painting. Original from the National Gallery of Art.
Giorgione's Madonna and Child between St. Francis and St. Nicasius (Castelfranco Madonna) (1505) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Giorgione's Youth holding an Arrow (1506–1508) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
