George Edwards
Paintings of birds by British ornithologist George Edwards (1694-1773). His artwork became renowned for its accuracy and attention to detail, portraying birds in their natural habitats. Edwards' illustrations captured the beauty of avian life with vibrant colors and precise anatomical representations. His legacy continues to influence modern ornithological research, reminding us of the rich diversity and majesty of our feathered friends.
