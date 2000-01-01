Lucas Cranach
Portraits and mythological scenes by Lucas Cranach the Elder (1472-1553). Cranach's artistic focus primarily centered on religious and mythological elements, with biblical scenes being prominent in his body of work. Explore Cranach's harmonious blend of Gothic delicacy and Renaissance naturalism with our free and premium PNGs and backgrounds, each carefully digitized to preserve the essence of the original masterpieces.
