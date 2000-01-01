Discover the pioneering spirit of photography with our Eadweard Muybridge collection. Celebrated for his groundbreaking motion studies, Muybridge's vintage photographs laid the foundation for the future of both cinema and the scientific study of movement. His meticulous sequences captured the nuances of human and animal locomotion with unprecedented clarity. Through our curated selection, explore the genius of this photographic trailblazer and immerse yourself in high-resolution images that changed the way we perceive motion and time.