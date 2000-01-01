Architecture, cityscapes, industrial scenes and landmarks by Joseph Pennell (1857-1926), American etcher, draftsman, lithographer and illustrator of books and magazines. Pennell published over 100 books, and collaborated on some travel books together with his wife, author Elizabeth Robins Pennell. He distinguished himself as one of America's most important etchers, and he helped to propel the revival of printmaking. Download and use images, backgrounds, and elements from Pennell's amazing artworks in your designs now.