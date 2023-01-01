rawpixel
Akseli Gallen-Kallela Art
Akseli Gallen-Kallela

Discover a thoughtfully curated collection of vintage landscape paintings by Finnish artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela, presenting a captivating array of symbolic artwork crafted by this master painter. This compilation not only offers insight into Gallen-Kallela's European-based art but also takes you on a journey through his life in Kenya and New Mexico, where he drew inspiration from vibrant landscapes.

Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689343/image-public-domain-nature-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Blooming coral tree in blossom, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…Blooming coral tree in blossom, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689394/image-flowers-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689391/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689364/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Sunset on the savannah, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Sunset on the savannah, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689378/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Outside of Nairobi, Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…Outside of Nairobi, Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689367/image-plants-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689350/image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license
Autumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Autumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689397/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689384/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Misty landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Misty landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689373/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Early spring, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Early spring, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689344/image-tree-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain license
Evening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Evening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689333/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Lakeside landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Lakeside landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689345/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Tana river in Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Tana river in Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689356/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain license
Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689351/image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain license
Zebras, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Zebras, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689352/image-art-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689335/image-tree-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license
Mt. Donia Sabuk, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Mt. Donia Sabuk, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689381/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Red sea, 1910, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Red sea, 1910, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689362/image-public-domain-blue-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with sheep, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Landscape with sheep, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689336/image-public-domain-landscape-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Snowy forest, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Snowy forest, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689348/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Lake view, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Lake view, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689366/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Rain clouds over a lake, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Rain clouds over a lake, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689342/image-cloud-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689375/image-public-domain-nature-grassFree Image from public domain license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689337/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689369/image-public-domain-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689341/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Dwarf tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Dwarf tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689363/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain license
Taos mountains, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…Taos mountains, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689396/image-cloud-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Tao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…Tao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689347/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license
Suez Canal, Egypt, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…Suez Canal, Egypt, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689370/image-public-domain-nature-waterFree Image from public domain license
