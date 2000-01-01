rawpixel
Favorite Flies and Their History Art
Favorite Flies and Their History

Favorite Flies and Their Histories by Mary Orvis Marbury, digitally enhanced from our own original 1892 Edition. By using chromolithography technique to make this multi-colored illustration book, this artwork makes for a distinguished compilation of images and stories of famous fishing flies in the US. Consequently, it was regarded as the ultimate guide for fly fishers in the late 19th-century era. 

