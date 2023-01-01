rawpixel
Examples of Chinese Ornament Art
Examples of Chinese Ornament

Chinese ornamental patterns from Owen Jones' book 'Examples of Chinese Ornament: selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections.'  We have digitally enhanced these exquisite color plates from our own original 1867 edition of the book.

Blue flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Green botanical pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Red floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Red floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Blue flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Blue flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Blue floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Blue flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Red flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Blue flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Black botanical pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Pink flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Red flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Orange flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Pink flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Yellow botanical pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Red flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Green floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Blue botanical pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Yellow flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Yellow flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Blue flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Pink floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Pink floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Red floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Black floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Yellow botanical pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Yellow botanical pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Chinese botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Red floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…Red floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…Flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…Flower illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Colorful flower pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Botanical illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Colorful floral pattern, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…Chinese floral illustration, Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other…
