The Viviparous Quadrupeds
Illustrations from The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America by John James and John Woodhouse Audubon. After gaining fame for “The Birds of America”, Audubon and his son set on a journey to create this epic set of illustrations. Together, they produced 150 hand-drawn illustrations of viviparous animals found in North America. J.T. Bowen assisted them with hand-coloring and hand-printing illustrations of these impressive native animals. Now accessible to everyone under the public domain, feel free to download without any usage restrictions.
