Des Oiseaux de Paradis Art
Des Oiseaux de Paradis

This public domain collection from the book 'Histoire Naturelles des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers' (1806), is a pictorial work by Jaques Barraband (1767–1809). It showcases the biodiversity of the birds-of-paradise. These beautiful illustrations feature the precisely drawn anatomy of birds. These high resolution paintings are available for you to download for free under the cc0 license.

