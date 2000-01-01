rawpixel
Zoology of New York Art
Zoology of New York

Illustrations from "Zoology of New York" (1842–1844) by James Ellsworth De Kay (1792–1851). This rare collection portrays animals observed within the state of New York and its neighbors in a very detailed and realistic way. You will discover a variety of the region's fauna from the ocean, land and forest. Enjoy this digitized zoo collection!

