Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English Art
Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English

Fashion in 19th century England, vividly represented in this public domain collection from Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English (1814) by William Alexander (1767–1816). Alexander, the respectable artist, was praised for his compositions, simplicity and color harmony.

