Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English Art

Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English
Fashion in 19th century England, vividly represented in this public domain collection from Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English (1814) by William Alexander (1767–1816). Alexander, the respectable artist, was praised for his compositions, simplicity and color harmony.
Fashion in 19th century England, vividly represented in this public domain collection from Picturesque Representations of the Dress and Manners of the English (1814) by William Alexander (1767–1816). Alexander, the respectable artist, was praised for his compositions, simplicity and color harmony.