The 37 Nats of Myanmar
Public domain illustrations of the thirty-seven great spirits (Nats) worshipped in Myanmar from The Thirty-Seven Nats: a Phase of Spirit Worship Prevailing in Burma (1906) by William Griggs (1832–1911). The concept of nats became integrated into Buddhism during the reign of King Anawrahta of Bagan.
