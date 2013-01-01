rawpixel
Native Flowering Plants of New Zealand Art
Native Flowering Plants of New Zealand

Gorgeous illustrations of the native flowers of New Zealand by Sarah Featon (1848–1927), one of the most renowned botanical artists. Featon created the first full color artbook published in New Zealand and debunked the widely held belief that there were no flowers in the country.

Antique plant Puawananga - Clematis indivisadrawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Puawananga - Clematis indivisadrawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847/free-illustration-image-flowers-clematis-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant New Zealand snow groundsels drawn by Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant New Zealand snow groundsels drawn by Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829/free-illustration-image-flower-new-zealand-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant The mountain lily drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant The mountain lily drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793/free-illustration-image-lily-flowers-waterFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kowhai drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Kowhai drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774/free-illustration-image-kowhai-flower-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kowhai - Clianthus puniceus drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Kowhai - Clianthus puniceus drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flowers-kowhaiFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant New Zealand mountain daisies drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant New Zealand mountain daisies drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817/free-illustration-image-vintage-daisy-flower-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Epacris(2species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Epacris(2species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-vintage-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Acaena sanguisorboe - Genn urbanum - R.australis - globra - R.parva - Rubens australis drawn by Sarah Featon…Antique plant Acaena sanguisorboe - Genn urbanum - R.australis - globra - R.parva - Rubens australis drawn by Sarah Featon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801/free-illustration-image-flowers-botanical-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Beilschmiedia Taiaire Tawa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Beilschmiedia Taiaire Tawa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-botanical-botanyFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kaiku drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Kaiku drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Ngaio drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Ngaio drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804/free-illustration-image-flowers-antique-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant White mountain musk drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant White mountain musk drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777/free-illustration-image-cotton-daisy-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Antarctic daisy drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Antarctic daisy drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-daisy-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Manuk drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Antique plant Manuk drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8839/free-illustration-image-manuka-flower-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Aka. Rata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Aka. Rata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flower-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Veronica drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Veronica drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-botanical-veronicaFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant New Zealand Gentiana spp drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant New Zealand Gentiana spp drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814/free-illustration-image-new-zealand-flower-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Pohutukawa - Metrosideros Tomentosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…Antique plant Pohutukawa - Metrosideros Tomentosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798/free-illustration-image-pohutukawa-flower-new-zealandFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Bindweed Pohu drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced…Antique plant Bindweed Pohu drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853/free-illustration-image-bindweed-flower-vintage-plantFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Dianella intermedia Ink plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Dianella intermedia Ink plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-botanical-vintage-plant-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Pikiarero - Clematis hexasepala drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Pikiarero - Clematis hexasepala drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832/free-illustration-image-clematis-flower-clematisFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kumarahou drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Kumarahou drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-public-domain-vintage-plantFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Daisy - Brachyglottis drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Daisy - Brachyglottis drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809/free-illustration-image-daisy-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant White rata Southern rata Climbing rata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…Antique plant White rata Southern rata Climbing rata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780/free-illustration-image-climbing-plant-sarah-featon-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Makomako - Aristotelia Racemosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Makomako - Aristotelia Racemosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779/free-illustration-image-aristotelia-botanical-public-domain-antique-new-zealandFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Hibiscus trianium - Plagianthus divaricatus - Plagianthus lyallii drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927).…Antique plant Hibiscus trianium - Plagianthus divaricatus - Plagianthus lyallii drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771/free-illustration-image-hibiscus-flowers-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Pittosporum tenufolium - Pittosporum crassifolium drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…Antique plant Pittosporum tenufolium - Pittosporum crassifolium drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805/free-illustration-image-flowers-botanical-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Miro - Kawaka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced…Antique plant Miro - Kawaka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848/free-illustration-image-miro-sarah-featon-botanical-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Maire-Tawake drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Maire-Tawake drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flower-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Wahlenbergia congesta Wahlenbergia rupestris Lobelia anceps Pratia angulata Forstera sedifolia Selleria…Antique plant Wahlenbergia congesta Wahlenbergia rupestris Lobelia anceps Pratia angulata Forstera sedifolia Selleria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8841/free-illustration-image-flower-vintage-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Veronica 4 species drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Veronica 4 species drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-public-domain-flowers-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Veronica 4 species drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Veronica 4 species drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8858/free-illustration-image-veronica-flower-botanical-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Earina mucronat Earina autumnalias Dendrobium Cunninghamii drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original…Antique plant Earina mucronat Earina autumnalias Dendrobium Cunninghamii drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-plantFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Gentiana Pleurogynoides - Chatham Islands and Southland drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…Antique plant Gentiana Pleurogynoides - Chatham Islands and Southland drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802/free-illustration-image-flower-gentiana-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Senecio (3 species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Senecio (3 species) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790/free-illustration-image-flower-vintage-plant-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Antique plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-botanical-public-domain-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Veronica 2 species drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Veronica 2 species drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-veronica-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant N.Z. Passionfruit - Kohia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant N.Z. Passionfruit - Kohia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812/free-illustration-image-passionfruit-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant New Zealand lilac drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant New Zealand lilac drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784/free-illustration-image-lilac-flower-new-zealandFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Mountain daisy drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Mountain daisy drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815/free-illustration-image-daisy-sarah-featon-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Raoulia eximia Raoulia monroi Raoulia grandiflora Anaphoalioides trinervis Helichrysum filicaute Haastia…Antique plant Raoulia eximia Raoulia monroi Raoulia grandiflora Anaphoalioides trinervis Helichrysum filicaute Haastia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811/free-illustration-image-helichrysum-sheep-daisyFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Puriri - Vitex lucens drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Puriri - Vitex lucens drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854/free-illustration-image-new-zealand-botanical-drawing-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Whau. Cork tree drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Whau. Cork tree drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8838/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-botany-treesFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Ligosticum latifolium drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Ligosticum latifolium drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flower-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Tawhirikaro drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced…Antique plant Tawhirikaro drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Gaultheria - various drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Gaultheria - various drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837/free-illustration-image-flowers-watercolor-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Korikor drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Korikor drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Karaka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Karaka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773/free-illustration-image-vintage-sarah-featon-botanyFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Dracophyllum latifolium Neinei Dracophyllum strictum Dracophyllum uniflorum Turpentine scrub drawn by Sarah…Antique plant Dracophyllum latifolium Neinei Dracophyllum strictum Dracophyllum uniflorum Turpentine scrub drawn by Sarah…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-botanical-plantFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Bitter cress Slender chickweed Sand spurrey drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of…Antique plant Bitter cress Slender chickweed Sand spurrey drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840/free-illustration-image-vintage-sand-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Karamu Stinkwood Mingimingi Taupata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…Antique plant Karamu Stinkwood Mingimingi Taupata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-glass-vintage-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kamahi. Tawhero drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Kamahi. Tawhero drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796/free-illustration-image-flowers-19th-century-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Mahoe drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Mahoe drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-mahoe-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Small-leaved milk tree drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Small-leaved milk tree drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871/free-illustration-image-tree-milk-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Akeake drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Akeake drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807/free-illustration-image-flower-19th-century-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Cythodes acerisa Cyathodes robusta Leucopogan fasculatum Leucopogan Frazeri Archeria racemosa drawn by Sarah…Antique plant Cythodes acerisa Cyathodes robusta Leucopogan fasculatum Leucopogan Frazeri Archeria racemosa drawn by Sarah…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Titoki drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Titoki drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Coprosma Acerosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Coprosma Acerosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolour-plant-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Senecio Hectori drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Senecio Hectori drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Astelia solandri Kowharawhara drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Astelia solandri Kowharawhara drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8869/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-art-printsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Calceolaria sinclarii - Mazus pumilio - Mimulus repensdrawn drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original…Antique plant Calceolaria sinclarii - Mazus pumilio - Mimulus repensdrawn drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769/free-illustration-image-calceolaria-flower-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Antique plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864/free-illustration-image-flowers-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Griselinia lucida drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Griselinia lucida drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8856/free-illustration-image-lucida-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Ourisia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Ourisia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-botany-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Hebe pinguifolia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Hebe pinguifolia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788/free-illustration-image-flower-vintage-watercolor-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant New Zealand toropapa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant New Zealand toropapa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867/free-illustration-image-vintage-public-domain-sarah-featon-new-zealand-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Epilobium pallilifolium drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Epilobium pallilifolium drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flower-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Antique plant drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-vintage-public-domain-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Orathamnus Glomaratus Lapenophora Forsteri Brachycome Sinclarii Cassinia retorta Cotula atrata Craspeda…Antique plant Orathamnus Glomaratus Lapenophora Forsteri Brachycome Sinclarii Cassinia retorta Cotula atrata Craspeda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799/free-illustration-image-vintage-draw-antique-plant-drawingsFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Senecio Celmesia (mountain daisy) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…Antique plant Senecio Celmesia (mountain daisy) drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826/free-illustration-image-vintage-plant-botanical-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Coprosma australis - Kanono drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Coprosma australis - Kanono drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786/free-illustration-image-botanical-sarah-featon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Hinau - Eloeocarpus dentatus Rauhina - linum monogynum drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…Antique plant Hinau - Eloeocarpus dentatus Rauhina - linum monogynum drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8857/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-public-domain-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Rohutu - Ramarama drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Rohutu - Ramarama drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Carmcelia odorata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Carmcelia odorata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859/free-illustration-image-flower-odorata-vintage-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Aka-kiore Parsonsia rosea drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Aka-kiore Parsonsia rosea drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831/free-illustration-image-parsonsia-rosea-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Ongaonga drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Ongaonga drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866/free-illustration-image-botanical-public-domain-plants-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Caltha novae Zelandia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Caltha novae Zelandia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833/free-illustration-image-public-domain-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Thelymitra longifolia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Thelymitra longifolia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Pomadrris edgerloyi drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Pomadrris edgerloyi drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8842/free-illustration-image-botanical-public-domain-sarah-featonFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Geranium dissectum - Geranium traversii - Magellanica - Oxalis corniculata - Pelargonium Australe drawn by…Antique plant Geranium dissectum - Geranium traversii - Magellanica - Oxalis corniculata - Pelargonium Australe drawn by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775/free-illustration-image-oxalis-geranium-watercolor-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Ixerba brexioicles - Tawari drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Ixerba brexioicles - Tawari drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-plants-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Myosotis species - Forget-me-not drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Myosotis species - Forget-me-not drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806/free-illustration-image-flower-forget-me-not-flowers-speciesFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Tutu drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Tutu drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flower-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Olearia augustifolia - mutton bird scrub - Teteaweka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…Antique plant Olearia augustifolia - mutton bird scrub - Teteaweka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791/free-illustration-image-flower-bird-botanical-vintage-plantFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Exorcarpus bidwillii Black Maire santalum cunninghamii Euphorbia glauca drawn by Sarah Featon…Antique plant Exorcarpus bidwillii Black Maire santalum cunninghamii Euphorbia glauca drawn by Sarah Featon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8870/free-illustration-image-santalum-plant-sarah-featon-botanical-art-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Tukautei drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Tukautei drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-century-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Poroporo drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Poroporo drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flower-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Horokaka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Horokaka drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820/free-illustration-image-century-sarah-featon-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kaikomako - Pennantia corymbosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Kaikomako - Pennantia corymbosa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Kohekohe drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Kohekohe drawn by Sarah Featon(1848 - 1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Drosera arcturi - Haloragisalata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Drosera arcturi - Haloragisalata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863/free-illustration-image-drosera-sarah-featon-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Tarata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Tarata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8843/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-tarataFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Polygonum Minus - Muhlenbehia adpressa - Muhlenbehia compressa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927).…Antique plant Polygonum Minus - Muhlenbehia adpressa - Muhlenbehia compressa drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-polygonumFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Myosotidium hortensia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Myosotidium hortensia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862/free-illustration-image-hortensia-sarah-featon-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Geniostima lingustrifolia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…Antique plant Geniostima lingustrifolia drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8861/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Rangiora drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Rangiora drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-flower-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Veronica drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…Antique plant Veronica drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868/free-illustration-image-flower-sarah-featon-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Acianthus Sinclari Corysanthes macarantha Caladenia minor Pterostyles Banksii drawn by Sarah Featon…Antique plant Acianthus Sinclari Corysanthes macarantha Caladenia minor Pterostyles Banksii drawn by Sarah Featon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8852/free-illustration-image-sarah-featon-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Quintinia serrata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Quintinia serrata drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Antique plant Sicyos australis drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…Antique plant Sicyos australis drawn by Sarah Featon (1848&ndash;1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816/free-illustration-image-1800s-public-domain-19th-century-vintage-flowerFree Image from public domain license
