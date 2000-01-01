Indian Art
Indian art is known for its use of lively colors and textures to illustrate the rich culture of India, whether it be Hindu or Buddhist traditions, divine gods with special bodily features, or even Indian clothing and jewelry that depict status and prosperity. Experience the magic and intricacy of Indian art in this collection of Indian paintings, available for download now.
