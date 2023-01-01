Frank Edwin Scott
Impressionistic street paintings of Paris by American artist Frank Edwin Scott (1863-1929). His art style was characterized by loose brushwork, vibrant colors, and the use of natural light. Scott captured the bustling urban life of Paris, particularly focusing on the streets and the people who filled them.
Impressionistic street paintings of Paris by American artist Frank Edwin Scott (1863-1929). His art style was characterized by loose brushwork, vibrant colors, and the use of natural light. Scott captured the bustling urban life of Paris, particularly focusing on the streets and the people who filled them.