Ferdinand von Wright
Landscapes and bird paintings by Finnish artist Ferdinand von Wright (1822-1906). Through his precise brushwork and attention to detail, he created lifelike representations of various species, making significant contributions to ornithological studies. Von Wright's art not only celebrated the natural world but also highlighted the importance of conservation and appreciation for the environment.

Jays, 1877, by Ferdinand von WrightJays, 1877, by Ferdinand von Wright
From the garden: flowers and birds, 1853 - 1854, by Ferdinand von WrightFrom the garden: flowers and birds, 1853 - 1854, by Ferdinand von Wright
An eagle-owl seizes a hare, 1860, by Ferdinand von WrightAn eagle-owl seizes a hare, 1860, by Ferdinand von Wright
Old white-tailed sea eagle, 1871, by Ferdinand von WrightOld white-tailed sea eagle, 1871, by Ferdinand von Wright
Tame raven "judas", 1834, by Ferdinand von WrightTame raven "judas", 1834, by Ferdinand von Wright
Anjalankoski rapids, 1879, by Ferdinand von WrightAnjalankoski rapids, 1879, by Ferdinand von Wright
A savo boat on a lake, 1879, by Ferdinand von WrightA savo boat on a lake, 1879, by Ferdinand von Wright
Landscape in morning fog, 1864, by Ferdinand von WrightLandscape in morning fog, 1864, by Ferdinand von Wright
Anjalankoski rapids, 1867, by Ferdinand von WrightAnjalankoski rapids, 1867, by Ferdinand von Wright
European herring gull, 1839, by Ferdinand von WrightEuropean herring gull, 1839, by Ferdinand von Wright
The great black woodpecker, 1831, by Ferdinand von WrightThe great black woodpecker, 1831, by Ferdinand von Wright
Lesser spotted woodpecker, male, 1830, by Ferdinand von WrightLesser spotted woodpecker, male, 1830, by Ferdinand von Wright
Pigeon, study, by Ferdinand von WrightPigeon, study, by Ferdinand von Wright
Hazel grouse, female, 1830, by Ferdinand von WrightHazel grouse, female, 1830, by Ferdinand von Wright
(unknown), 1885part of a sketchbook, by Ferdinand von Wright(unknown), 1885part of a sketchbook, by Ferdinand von Wright
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875(unknown), 1857 - 1875
(unknown), 1885part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1885part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown)part of a sketchbook(unknown)part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook(unknown), 1857 - 1875part of a sketchbook
