Alfred William Finch (1854-1930) was a Neo-Impressionist painter and ceramist. He began his artistic career in the Impressionist style but later switched to Neo-Impressionism. His artworks primarily portray the atmospheric beauty of nature, using the Pointillism technique and a color palette shared by prominent artists of the movement such as Georges Seurat and Paul Signac. Explore these digitally enhanced scenic landscapes, still-life paintings, sketches, and design elements to find inspiration.