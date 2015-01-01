rawpixel
Alfred William Finch

Alfred William Finch (1854-1930) was a Neo-Impressionist painter and ceramist. He began his artistic career in the Impressionist style but later switched to Neo-Impressionism. His artworks primarily portray the atmospheric beauty of nature, using the Pointillism technique and a color palette shared by prominent artists of the movement such as Georges Seurat and Paul Signac. Explore these digitally enhanced scenic landscapes, still-life paintings, sketches, and design elements to find inspiration.

Orchard at la louvière, 1890, by Alfred William FinchOrchard at la louvière, 1890, by Alfred William Finch
Two vases with tulips, 1915, by Alfred William FinchTwo vases with tulips, 1915, by Alfred William Finch
Amberleyn jokilaakso (arunjoki), 1911, by Alfred William FinchAmberleyn jokilaakso (arunjoki), 1911, by Alfred William Finch
Urajärven museo, by Alfred William FinchUrajärven museo, by Alfred William Finch
An august's night, 1898, by Alfred William FinchAn august's night, 1898, by Alfred William Finch
Rantakallioita, 1905, by Alfred William FinchRantakallioita, 1905, by Alfred William Finch
The wellington racecourse in drizzle (ostende), 1888, by Alfred William FinchThe wellington racecourse in drizzle (ostende), 1888, by Alfred William Finch
Sininen maljakko, 1928, by Alfred William FinchSininen maljakko, 1928, by Alfred William Finch
River landscape, by Alfred William FinchRiver landscape, by Alfred William Finch
Chrysanthemums, 1927, by Alfred William FinchChrysanthemums, 1927, by Alfred William Finch
Lumpeita, 1928, by Alfred William FinchLumpeita, 1928, by Alfred William Finch
Misty morning on a river, 1929, by Alfred William FinchMisty morning on a river, 1929, by Alfred William Finch
Landscape from padasjoki, 1918, by Alfred William FinchLandscape from padasjoki, 1918, by Alfred William Finch
The cliffs of dover; the cliffs at south foreland, 1892, by Alfred William FinchThe cliffs of dover; the cliffs at south foreland, 1892, by Alfred William Finch
Still life, 1925, by Alfred William FinchStill life, 1925, by Alfred William Finch
Rainy weather at hampton court, 1907, by Alfred William FinchRainy weather at hampton court, 1907, by Alfred William Finch
Richmond, thames, 1924, by Alfred William FinchRichmond, thames, 1924, by Alfred William Finch
Still life with blue figurines, by Alfred William FinchStill life with blue figurines, by Alfred William Finch
Rosehearty pier (roseheartyn aallonmurtaja), 1910, by Alfred William FinchRosehearty pier (roseheartyn aallonmurtaja), 1910, by Alfred William Finch
Richmond, a river landscape, 1924, by Alfred William FinchRichmond, a river landscape, 1924, by Alfred William Finch
Wood, 1919, by Alfred William FinchWood, 1919, by Alfred William Finch
Bushes, 1919, by Alfred William FinchBushes, 1919, by Alfred William Finch
Still life, 1923, by Alfred William FinchStill life, 1923, by Alfred William Finch
Woman in profile, 1915, by Alfred William FinchWoman in profile, 1915, by Alfred William Finch
Sailing vessels, 1929, by Alfred William FinchSailing vessels, 1929, by Alfred William Finch
Aihe porvoosta, by Alfred William FinchAihe porvoosta, by Alfred William Finch
Porvoon ranta-aittoja, 1902, by Alfred William FinchPorvoon ranta-aittoja, 1902, by Alfred William Finch
Rantakylä ja veneitä, by Alfred William FinchRantakylä ja veneitä, by Alfred William Finch
Laindon hill ii, 1905, by Alfred William FinchLaindon hill ii, 1905, by Alfred William Finch
Puistokuva englannista, 1921, by Alfred William FinchPuistokuva englannista, 1921, by Alfred William Finch
Landscape from padasjoki, 1917, by Alfred William FinchLandscape from padasjoki, 1917, by Alfred William Finch
River landscape, 1910 - 1929, by Alfred William FinchRiver landscape, 1910 - 1929, by Alfred William Finch
Still life, 1926, by Alfred William FinchStill life, 1926, by Alfred William Finch
Seine, 1926, by Alfred William FinchSeine, 1926, by Alfred William Finch
Shore view, knocke, 1885, by Alfred William FinchShore view, knocke, 1885, by Alfred William Finch
Thunderstorm, 1918, by Alfred William FinchThunderstorm, 1918, by Alfred William Finch
Portrait of artist magnus enckell, 1915, by Alfred William FinchPortrait of artist magnus enckell, 1915, by Alfred William Finch
Hevonen, by Alfred William FinchHevonen, by Alfred William Finch
A belgian harbour, 1882 - 1884 by Alfred William FinchA belgian harbour, 1882 - 1884 by Alfred William Finch
Farmwork, 1924 by Alfred William FinchFarmwork, 1924 by Alfred William Finch
Wood by Alfred William FinchWood by Alfred William Finch
Horse, Hevosharjoitelma by Alfred William FinchHorse, Hevosharjoitelma by Alfred William Finch
Landskap med stort träd i förgrunden t.v. och kyrktorn by Alfred William FinchLandskap med stort träd i förgrunden t.v. och kyrktorn by Alfred William Finch
Horse, Hevosia by Alfred William FinchHorse, Hevosia by Alfred William Finch
Puuharjoitelma by Alfred William FinchPuuharjoitelma by Alfred William Finch
Horse, Hevosia by Alfred William FinchHorse, Hevosia by Alfred William Finch
Henkilöharjoitelmia by Alfred William FinchHenkilöharjoitelmia by Alfred William Finch
Riverside warehouses in porvoo, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William FinchRiverside warehouses in porvoo, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William Finch
Linna englannissa, 1910 by Alfred William FinchLinna englannissa, 1910 by Alfred William Finch
Jalkaharjoitelmia by Alfred William FinchJalkaharjoitelmia by Alfred William Finch
Botticelliharjoitelma by Alfred William FinchBotticelliharjoitelma by Alfred William Finch
Green shore by Alfred William FinchGreen shore by Alfred William Finch
Roschevety, skotlanti by Alfred William FinchRoschevety, skotlanti by Alfred William Finch
Lehmäharjoitelmia by Alfred William FinchLehmäharjoitelmia by Alfred William Finch
Tuoli, sivusta nähtynä, taustalla kirjoituspöytä by Alfred William FinchTuoli, sivusta nähtynä, taustalla kirjoituspöytä by Alfred William Finch
Port by Alfred William FinchPort by Alfred William Finch
Forest landscape from urajärvi, 1923 by Alfred William FinchForest landscape from urajärvi, 1923 by Alfred William Finch
Porvoon saaristosta, 1902 by Alfred William FinchPorvoon saaristosta, 1902 by Alfred William Finch
Rattaita vetävä hevonen pihaportissa by Alfred William FinchRattaita vetävä hevonen pihaportissa by Alfred William Finch
Istuva naismalli by Alfred William FinchIstuva naismalli by Alfred William Finch
Suursaaren rantaa by Alfred William FinchSuursaaren rantaa by Alfred William Finch
Heinäsuovat, englanti, 1909 - 1910 by Alfred William FinchHeinäsuovat, englanti, 1909 - 1910 by Alfred William Finch
Outbuilding, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William FinchOutbuilding, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William Finch
Henkilöharjoitelma by Alfred William FinchHenkilöharjoitelma by Alfred William Finch
Porvoo, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William FinchPorvoo, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William Finch
South harbour by Alfred William FinchSouth harbour by Alfred William Finch
Soria moria by Alfred William FinchSoria moria by Alfred William Finch
Malliharjoitelma, istuva nainen by Alfred William FinchMalliharjoitelma, istuva nainen by Alfred William Finch
View from porvoo, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William FinchView from porvoo, 1900 - 1925 by Alfred William Finch
Rantamaisema by Alfred William FinchRantamaisema by Alfred William Finch
Poika, botticellin mukaan by Alfred William FinchPoika, botticellin mukaan by Alfred William Finch
Kaksi istuva poika -harjoitelmaa by Alfred William FinchKaksi istuva poika -harjoitelmaa by Alfred William Finch
