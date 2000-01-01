Baroque
The ornate and captivating style of the Baroque art movement is known for its drama, grandeur, and religious themes. Explore this collection of Baroque paintings by notable artists such as Rembrandt, Caravaggio, Rubens, and Bernini among many others who lead this art movement through the turn of the century.
