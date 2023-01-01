Dorothea Lange
Dorothea Lange, a seminal figure in documentary realism, captured the harsh realities of the Great Depression with empathy and compassion. Her technique, influenced by her background in portrait photography and the pictorialist style, evolved into a straightforward, unembellished approach, using natural light and avoiding staged compositions. Lange's close-up portraits, often focusing on faces and emotions, conveyed the individuality and humanity of her subjects.
