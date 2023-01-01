rawpixel
Louis Agassiz Fuertes Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Louis Agassiz Fuertes

Explore a meticulously curated collection of vintage bird paintings by Louis Agassiz Fuertes, featuring an exquisite array of artworks that capture the beauty and grace of avian wonders. This compilation showcases Fuertes' artistic mastery, offering a glimpse into his timeless legacy through a range of artworks, PNGs and backgrounds.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Panel 8: Artic Tern, Roseate Tern, Forster's Tern, Common Tern, Black Tern, Least Tern (1921&ndash;1927) watercolor by Louis…Panel 8: Artic Tern, Roseate Tern, Forster's Tern, Common Tern, Black Tern, Least Tern (1921&ndash;1927) watercolor by Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700602/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 37: Bald Eagle, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Duck Hawk, Osprey, Cooper's Hawk, Marsh Hawk by… Plate 37: Bald Eagle, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Duck Hawk, Osprey, Cooper's Hawk, Marsh Hawk by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905401/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 22: Great Blue Heron, American Egret, Black-crowned Night Heron, Snowy Egret, Little Blue Heron … Panel 22: Great Blue Heron, American Egret, Black-crowned Night Heron, Snowy Egret, Little Blue Heron …
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905498/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 59: Northern Raven, Fish Crow, Crow by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 59: Northern Raven, Fish Crow, Crow by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905513/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 46: Great Gray Owl, Barred Owl, Great Howned Owl, Snowy Owl by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 46: Great Gray Owl, Barred Owl, Great Howned Owl, Snowy Owl by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905403/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 54: Ruby-throated Hummingbird by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 54: Ruby-throated Hummingbird by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907102/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 12: Mallard, Black Duck, Red-legged Black Duck, Gadwall by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 12: Mallard, Black Duck, Red-legged Black Duck, Gadwall by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905467/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 8: Artic Tern, Roseate Tern, Forster's Tern, Common Tern, Black Tern, Least Tern by Louis… Panel 8: Artic Tern, Roseate Tern, Forster's Tern, Common Tern, Black Tern, Least Tern by Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905488/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 11: Hooded Merganser, Red-breaster merganser, Merganser by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 11: Hooded Merganser, Red-breaster merganser, Merganser by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905423/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 63: Pine Grosbeak, Purple Finch, Evening Grosbeak by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 63: Pine Grosbeak, Purple Finch, Evening Grosbeak by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905469/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 44: Pigeon Hawk, Duck Hawk, Sparrow Hawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 44: Pigeon Hawk, Duck Hawk, Sparrow Hawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905397/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 6: Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Sabine's Gull, Bonaparte's Gull, Laughing Gull by Louis… Panel 6: Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Sabine's Gull, Bonaparte's Gull, Laughing Gull by Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905433/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 36: Passenger Pigeon, Mourning Dove by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 36: Passenger Pigeon, Mourning Dove by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 2: Red-throated Loon, Loon by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 2: Red-throated Loon, Loon by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905435/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 65: Holboll's Redpoll, Redpoll, Hoary Redpoll, Greater Redpoll by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 65: Holboll's Redpoll, Redpoll, Hoary Redpoll, Greater Redpoll by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905508/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 58: Blue Jay, Canada Jay by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 58: Blue Jay, Canada Jay by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905471/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 61: Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Meadowlark by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 61: Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Meadowlark by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905472/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 20: Whistling Swan, Canada Goose, Brant, Black Brant by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 20: Whistling Swan, Canada Goose, Brant, Black Brant by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905465/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 51: Northern Pileated Woodpecker, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 51: Northern Pileated Woodpecker, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905445/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 7: Black Skimmer, Sooty Tern, Caspian Tern, Royal Tern by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 7: Black Skimmer, Sooty Tern, Caspian Tern, Royal Tern by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905491/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 66: Pine Siskin, Goldfinch by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 66: Pine Siskin, Goldfinch by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905511/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 5: Great Black-backed Gull, Glaucous Gull, Kittiwake, Kumlien's Gull, Iceland Gull by Louis… Panel 5: Great Black-backed Gull, Glaucous Gull, Kittiwake, Kumlien's Gull, Iceland Gull by Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905490/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 48: Black-billed Cuckoo, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Belted Kingfisher by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 48: Black-billed Cuckoo, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Belted Kingfisher by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905434/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 57: Prairie Horned Lark, Horned Lark by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 57: Prairie Horned Lark, Horned Lark by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907099/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 67: Lapland Longspur, Snow Bunting by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 67: Lapland Longspur, Snow Bunting by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905523/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 33: Ruddy Turnstone, Wilson's Plover, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 33: Ruddy Turnstone, Wilson's Plover, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905541/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 49: Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 49: Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905430/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 53: Nighthawk, Chimney Swift, Whip-poor-will by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 53: Nighthawk, Chimney Swift, Whip-poor-will by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907097/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 45: Barn Owl, Long-eared Owl, Short-eared Owl by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 45: Barn Owl, Long-eared Owl, Short-eared Owl by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905398/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 60: Red-winged Blackbird, Cowbird, Bobolink by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 60: Red-winged Blackbird, Cowbird, Bobolink by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905468/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 28: Semipalmated Sandpiper, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 28: Semipalmated Sandpiper, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905529/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 64: Crossbill, White-winged Crossbill by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 64: Crossbill, White-winged Crossbill by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905510/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 50: Arctic Three-toed Woodpecker, Three-toed Woodpecker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 50: Arctic Three-toed Woodpecker, Three-toed Woodpecker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905431/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 41: Bald Eagle, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged Hawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 41: Bald Eagle, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged Hawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905396/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 26: Purple Sandpiper, Knot, Stilt Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 26: Purple Sandpiper, Knot, Stilt Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905526/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 34: Bob-white, Spruce Partridge, European Partridge by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 34: Bob-white, Spruce Partridge, European Partridge by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905524/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 52: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-headed Woodpecker, Northern Flicker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 52: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-headed Woodpecker, Northern Flicker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905429/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 16: Old-squaw, Buffle-head, Golden-eye, Barrow's Golden Eye by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 16: Old-squaw, Buffle-head, Golden-eye, Barrow's Golden Eye by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905466/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 13: Baldpate, European Widgeon, Green-winged Teal, European Teal, Blue-winged Teal by Louis… Panel 13: Baldpate, European Widgeon, Green-winged Teal, European Teal, Blue-winged Teal by Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905464/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 70: White-throated Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 70: White-throated Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905474/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 35: Heath Hen, Ring-necked Pheasant, Ruffed Grouse by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 35: Heath Hen, Ring-necked Pheasant, Ruffed Grouse by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905527/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 56: Wood Pewee, Phoebe, Least Flycatcher, Acadian Flycatcher, Alden Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher … Plate 56: Wood Pewee, Phoebe, Least Flycatcher, Acadian Flycatcher, Alden Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher …
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907094/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 47: Hawk Owl, Schreech Owl, Richardson's Owl, Saw-whet Owl by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 47: Hawk Owl, Schreech Owl, Richardson's Owl, Saw-whet Owl by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905428/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 15: Canvas-back, Redhead, Lesser Scaup Duck, Scaup Duck, Red-necked Duck by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 15: Canvas-back, Redhead, Lesser Scaup Duck, Scaup Duck, Red-necked Duck by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905424/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 62: Rusty Blackbird, Starling, Purple Grackle, Bronzed Grackle by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 62: Rusty Blackbird, Starling, Purple Grackle, Bronzed Grackle by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905473/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 31: Willet, Upland Plover, Western Willet, Buff-breaster Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 31: Willet, Upland Plover, Western Willet, Buff-breaster Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905530/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 39: Shart-shinned Hawk, Cooper's Hawk, Goshawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 39: Shart-shinned Hawk, Cooper's Hawk, Goshawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905400/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 68: Vesper Sparrow, Henslow's Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Ispwich Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow by… Plate 68: Vesper Sparrow, Henslow's Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Ispwich Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905475/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 21: American Bittern, Green Heron, Least Bittern, Glossy Ibis, Cory's Bittern by Louis Agassiz… Panel 21: American Bittern, Green Heron, Least Bittern, Glossy Ibis, Cory's Bittern by Louis Agassiz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905487/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 9: Leach's Petrel, Wilson's Petrel, Sooty Shearwater, Cory's Shearwater, Fulmar by Louis Agassiz… Panel 9: Leach's Petrel, Wilson's Petrel, Sooty Shearwater, Cory's Shearwater, Fulmar by Louis Agassiz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905463/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 30: Spotted Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Greater Yellow-legs, Yellow-legs by Louis Agassiz… Plate 30: Spotted Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Greater Yellow-legs, Yellow-legs by Louis Agassiz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905528/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 14: Wood Duck, American Pintail, Shoveller by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 14: Wood Duck, American Pintail, Shoveller by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905462/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 29: Hudsonian Curlew, Long-billed Curlew, Eskimo Curlew, Marbled Godwit, Hudsonian Godwit by… Plate 29: Hudsonian Curlew, Long-billed Curlew, Eskimo Curlew, Marbled Godwit, Hudsonian Godwit by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905525/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 1: Horned Grebe, Holboell's Grebe, Pied-billed Grebe by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 1: Horned Grebe, Holboell's Grebe, Pied-billed Grebe by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905427/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 42: White Gyrafalcon, Gyrafalcon, Black Gyrafalcon by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 42: White Gyrafalcon, Gyrafalcon, Black Gyrafalcon by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905402/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 25: Woodcok, Wilson's Snipe, Dowitcher by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 25: Woodcok, Wilson's Snipe, Dowitcher by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905492/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 32: Oystercatcher, Killdeer, American Black-bellied Plover, American Golden Plover by Louis… Plate 32: Oystercatcher, Killdeer, American Black-bellied Plover, American Golden Plover by Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905545/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 55: Crested Flycatcher, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Kingbird, Arkansas Kingbird by Louis Agassiz… Plate 55: Crested Flycatcher, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Kingbird, Arkansas Kingbird by Louis Agassiz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907103/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 4: Long-tailed Jaeger, Parasitic Jaeger, Pomarine Jaeger, Skua by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 4: Long-tailed Jaeger, Parasitic Jaeger, Pomarine Jaeger, Skua by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905461/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 40: Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Broad-winged Hawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 40: Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Broad-winged Hawk by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905399/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 19: White-fronted Goose, Greater Snow Goose, Blue Goose by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 19: White-fronted Goose, Greater Snow Goose, Blue Goose by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905426/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 10: Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Gannet by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 10: Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Gannet by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905421/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 18: American Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Surf Scoter, Ruddy Duck by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 18: American Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Surf Scoter, Ruddy Duck by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905460/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 3: Black Guillemot, Puffin, Razor-billed Auk, Dovekie, Brunnich's Murre by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 3: Black Guillemot, Puffin, Razor-billed Auk, Dovekie, Brunnich's Murre by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905432/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Panel 17: King Eider, Northern Eider, Harlequin Duck, Eider by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Panel 17: King Eider, Northern Eider, Harlequin Duck, Eider by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905425/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 27: Red-backed Sandpiper, Baird's Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes Plate 27: Red-backed Sandpiper, Baird's Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 24: Coot, Red Phalarope, Purple Gallinule, Florida Gallinule, Wilson's Phalarope, Northern Phalarope … Plate 24: Coot, Red Phalarope, Purple Gallinule, Florida Gallinule, Wilson's Phalarope, Northern Phalarope …
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905531/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Plate 23: King Rail, Virginia Rail, Yellow Rail, Black Rail, Clapper Rail, Sora by Louis Agassiz… Plate 23: King Rail, Virginia Rail, Yellow Rail, Black Rail, Clapper Rail, Sora by Louis Agassiz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905496/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
68 results
CuratedPopularNew