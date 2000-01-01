Arnold Peter Weisz Kubínčan
Arnold Peter Weisz-Kubínčan (1898 – 1945), a Jewish Slovak expressionist painter, left a profound impact on the art world with his unique artistic expressions. Weisz-Kubínčan sought to blend the expressive style of expressionism with traditional folk-genre painting. We have digitally enhanced PNG elements from his notable works of art.
