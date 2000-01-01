Ferdinand Katona
Ferdinand Katona (1890-1972) was a distinguished Slovak landscape painter and graphic artist. Known for his technical prowess and artistic sensibilities, Katona's works encompassed a range of styles, reflecting the evolution of art movements in the early to mid-20th century.
