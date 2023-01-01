rawpixel
Allan Brooks (1869-1946) was a Canadian artist known for his realistic and detailed paintings of birds. Although Brooks primarily worked with watercolors, he also experimented with other mediums such as oil paints and pencil sketches. His use of light and shadow added depth and dimension to his art, bringing the birds to life on the canvas. Today, Allan Brooks' artwork is treasured by bird enthusiasts and art collectors alike. His realistic and detailed portrayal of birds continues to inspire and captivate viewers, serving as a testament to his mastery of the medium and his deep appreciation for the natural world. 

Plate 93: Bluebird, Robin by Allan Brooks

Three ducks by Allan Brooks

Plate 75: Summer Tanager, Western Tanager, Scarlet Tanager by Allan Brooks

Plate 77: Bank Swallow, Rough-winged Swallow, Tree Swallow by Allan Brooks

Plate 83: Bay-breasted Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Cerulean Warbler by Allan…

Plate 74: Blue Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting, Dickcissel, House Sparrow by Allan Brooks

Plate 90: Tufted Titmouse, Chickadee, Acadian Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown…

Plate 82: Yellow Warbler, Cape may Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Myrtle Warbler, Audubon's Warbler …

Plate 73: Rose-breased Grosbeak, Cardinal, Towbee by Allan Brooks

Plate 81: Golden-winged Warbler, Blue-winged Warbler, Lawrence's Warbler, Brewster's Warbler, Nashville Warbler…

Plate 69: Lark Sparrow, Seaside Sparrow, Sharp-tailed Sparrow, Acadian Sharp-tailed Sparrow, Nelson's Sparrow …

Plate 87: Redstart, Hooded Warbler, Canada Warbler, Wilson's Warbler by Allan Brooks

Plate 76: Cliff Swallow, Barn Swallow, Purple Martin by Allan Brooks

Five ducks on a bank by Allan Brooks

Plate 80: Black and White Warbler, Northern Parula Warbler, Prothonotary Warbler, Worm-eating Warbler …

Plate 71: Field Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Tree sparrow, Slate-colored Junco by Allan Brooks

Plate 86: Kentucky Warbler, Connecticut Warbler, Mourning Warbler, Yellow-breaster Chat, Maryland Yellow-throat …

Plate 88: Mockingbird, Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Pipit by Allan Brooks

Plate 85: Pine Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Palm Warbler, Yellow Palm Warbler, Oven-bird, Louisiana Water-Thrush…

Plate 78: Cedar Waxwing, Bohemian Waxwing, Northern Shrike, Migrant Shrike by Allan Brooks

Plate 91: Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher by Allan Brooks

Plate 79: Warbling Vireo, Philadelphia Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Yellow-throated Vireo, Blue-headed Vireo, White…

Plate 89: House Wren, Winter Wren, Carolina Wren, Short-billed Marsh Wren, Long-billed Marsh Wren by…

Plate 72: Fox Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln's Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow by Allan Brooks

Plate 92: Gray-cheeked Thrush, Bicknell's Thrush, Olive-backed Thrush, Hermit Thrush, wood Thrush, Veery …

Plate 84: Black-poll warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Yellow-throated Warbler, Black-throated Gray Warbler, Black…

