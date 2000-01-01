Woodblock prints of wild animals, traditional landscapes, and religious figures by Japanese artist Kawanabe Kyōsai (1831-1889). Kyōsai's subjects ranged from classical themes to satirical and grotesque imagery commenting on Japan’s transition to modernity. The prints are characterized by their bold lines, dynamic compositions, detail, and realism. He was arrested in 1870 for an obscene image, believed to be insulting images of high-ranking Meiji officials, and was imprisoned and received 50 lashings. Near the end of his life, Kyōsai published the very first manga magazine, Eshinbun Nipponchi.