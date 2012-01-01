Luigi Balugani
Drawings of plants, fish and other animals by Italian artist Luigi Balugani. Bursting with color, Balugani’s beautiful drawings show a world that would be sure to inspire naturalists. Predating Darwin, he had an immense curiosity for all the wonderful plants and animals that surrounded him. The vibrancy that comes from his drawings create a warm mood that allows the viewer to feel as if they too are encountering his subjects for the first time.
