The rich pigments and velvety textures achieved by mixing pigments in powder form with egg yolk, or sometimes glue, are something only tempera can provide, as each brushstroke brings intricate detail to life. Predominantly used during the European Medieval and Early Renaissance period, tempera art offers a unique and immersive experience that transports you to moments frozen in time. Browse through our captivating collection, including works by renowned artists such as Sandro Botticelli, Michelangelo, Bellini, Da Vinci, and more!