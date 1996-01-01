rawpixel
Giovanni Battista Tiepolo Art
Giovanni Battista Tiepolo

Renowned for his masterful frescoes and captivating oil paintings, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo (1696–1770) was an Italian Rococo painter whose airy and luminous style brought drama and movement to ceilings and altarpieces throughout Europe. His use of vibrant colors, swift brushstrokes, and theatrical lighting epitomized the Rococo spirit. He often depicted classical myths, religious scenes, and allegorical subjects, infusing them with a sense of grandeur and levity.

The Chariot of Aurora by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo The Chariot of Aurora by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087522/the-chariot-aurora-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Allegory of the Planets and Continents by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo Allegory of the Planets and Continents by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086231/allegory-the-planets-and-continents-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
The Glorification of the Barbaro Family by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo The Glorification of the Barbaro Family by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086186/the-glorification-the-barbaro-family-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
The Triumph of Marius by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo The Triumph of Marius by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086233/the-triumph-marius-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
The Battle of Vercellae by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo The Battle of Vercellae by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086273/the-battle-vercellae-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Saint Thecla Praying for the Plague-Stricken by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo Saint Thecla Praying for the Plague-Stricken by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086237/saint-thecla-praying-for-the-plague-stricken-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Neptune and the Winds by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo Neptune and the Winds by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086229/neptune-and-the-winds-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
The Apotheosis of the Spanish Monarchy by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo The Apotheosis of the Spanish Monarchy by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086169/the-apotheosis-the-spanish-monarchy-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
The Sacrifice of Isaac by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo by Giovanni Domenico TiepoloThe Sacrifice of Isaac by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086236/image-angel-abraham-isaac-vintage-faithFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Magi by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo The Adoration of the Magi by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086246/the-adoration-the-magi-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Immaculate Conception of Mary by Giovanni Battista TiepoloImmaculate Conception of Mary by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665863/immaculate-conception-maryFree Image from public domain license
The Apotheosis of the Spanish Monarchy by Giovanni Battista TiepoloThe Apotheosis of the Spanish Monarchy by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185278/the-apotheosis-the-spanish-monarchyFree Image from public domain license
Apollo and Phaethon by Giovanni Battista TiepoloApollo and Phaethon by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018224/apollo-and-phaethon-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
The Meeting of Antony and Cleopatra by Giovanni Battista TiepoloThe Meeting of Antony and Cleopatra by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185281/the-meeting-antony-and-cleopatraFree Image from public domain license
Woman Taken in Adultery by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneWoman Taken in Adultery by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson Langhorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849908/woman-taken-adulteryFree Image from public domain license
Baptism of Christ by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneBaptism of Christ by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson Langhorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847690/baptism-christFree Image from public domain license
The Investiture of Bishop Harold as Duke of Franconia by Giovanni Battista TiepoloThe Investiture of Bishop Harold as Duke of Franconia by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185284/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
The rape of the sabine women, 1718 - 1719, Giovanni Battista TiepoloThe rape of the sabine women, 1718 - 1719, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863510/the-rape-the-sabine-women-1718-1719Free Image from public domain license
Saint Christopher Carrying the Infant Christ by Giovanni Battista PiazzettaSaint Christopher Carrying the Infant Christ by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185352/image-infant-jesus-carrying-veniceFree Image from public domain license
The baptism in the jordan by Giovanni Battista TiepoloThe baptism in the jordan by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899318/the-baptism-the-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Latinus Offering his Daughter Lavinia to Aeneas in Matrimony by Giovanni Battista TiepoloLatinus Offering his Daughter Lavinia to Aeneas in Matrimony by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922665/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A Female Allegorical Figure by Giovanni Battista TiepoloA Female Allegorical Figure by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185343/female-allegorical-figureFree Image from public domain license
Apollo and Marsyas by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo by Giovanni Battista TiepoloApollo and Marsyas by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922945/apollo-and-marsyasFree Image from public domain license
Three-figure composition in the cloudsThree-figure composition in the clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676322/three-figure-composition-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Time and Truth by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Time and Truth by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2500249/free-illustration-image-sun-truth-anatomyFree Image from public domain license
The Flight into Egypt by Giovanni Battista TiepoloThe Flight into Egypt by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612750/the-flight-into-egypt-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Treppenhaus der W&uuml;rzburger Residenz, Detail Saturn.. by Giovanni Battista TiepoloTreppenhaus der W&uuml;rzburger Residenz, Detail Saturn.. by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975645/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Departure of the Gondola by Giovanni Domenico TiepoloThe Departure of the Gondola by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612746/the-departure-the-gondola-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
A Seated Male Nude (ca. 1752-1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. A Seated Male Nude (ca. 1752-1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230930/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One of the Hours Holding the Bridle of a Horse of the Sun, and Other Figures by Giovanni Battista TiepoloOne of the Hours Holding the Bridle of a Horse of the Sun, and Other Figures by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612495/image-giovanni-battista-tiepolo-horse-painting-1975Free Image from public domain license
Allegorical Figure Representing Prudence, Workshop of Giovanni Battista TiepoloAllegorical Figure Representing Prudence, Workshop of Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613472/allegorical-figure-representing-prudence-workshop-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Giambattista Tiepolo - Singing and Music-Making Angels- Preparatory drawing for the ceiling of Udine Cathedral Giambattista Tiepolo - Singing and Music-Making Angels- Preparatory drawing for the ceiling of Udine Cathedral
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Male Nude Leaning on His Elbow (verso) (ca. 1752-1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Male Nude Leaning on His Elbow (verso) (ca. 1752-1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231020/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Fallen Angel by Giovanni Battista TiepoloA Fallen Angel by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018109/fallen-angel-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Virtue and Abundance (1760) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Virtue and Abundance (1760) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2545020/free-illustration-image-poster-virtue-vintageFree Image from public domain license
sketch; three figures--foreground head and torso slumped, with head supported by figure at right; standing figure at left;…sketch; three figures--foreground head and torso slumped, with head supported by figure at right; standing figure at left;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652663/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Saint Roch by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Saint Roch by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652238/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
