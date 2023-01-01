Gustave Courbet
Gustave Courbet, a French painter, was known for his realism style of painting. He was particularly famous for his landscapes, portraits, and still-life paintings. His preferred medium was oil on canvas, and he created many landscapes, portraits, and still-life paintings throughout his career. Some of his most famous works include "The Stone Breakers," "The Desperate Man," and "A Burial at Ornans."
