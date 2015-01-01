rawpixel
Caravaggio Art
Caravaggio

Bacchus and famous Blibical paintings by Caravaggio (1571-1610). Born Michelangelo Merisi, Caravaggio was the name of his home town in Lombardy, northern Italy. At the age of 21, Caravaggio moved to Rome, Italy's artistic center. After struggling in the first few years in Rome, he eventually made a name for himself by developing an innovative style and pioneering the use of dramatic lighting and contrast called Chiaroscuro. His works often represent religious figures with modern clothes and attitudes in visceral and dramatic scenes. Caravaggio's artworks have influenced the Western art massively, especially, Baroque art and 19th-century Realism.

The Death of Cleopatra by Caravaggio The Death of Cleopatra by Caravaggio
The Musicians by Caravaggio by Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi)The Musicians by Caravaggio by Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi)
The Fortune-Teller The Fortune-Teller
Caravaggio's Saint Jerome Writing (1606)Caravaggio's Saint Jerome Writing (1606)
Card and Backgammon Players by Michelangelo Merisi Da CaravaggioCard and Backgammon Players by Michelangelo Merisi Da Caravaggio
The Temptation of Saint Mary Magdalen by Johann LissThe Temptation of Saint Mary Magdalen by Johann Liss
Teasing a Sleeping Girl by Gaspare Traversi Teasing a Sleeping Girl by Gaspare Traversi
Portrait of a Man by Michelangelo Merisi Da CaravaggioPortrait of a Man by Michelangelo Merisi Da Caravaggio
The Flagellation; (reverse) The Madonna of Mercy by Girolamo RomaninoThe Flagellation; (reverse) The Madonna of Mercy by Girolamo Romanino
Design (Full-Scale Working Drawing) for a Large Oval Silver Dish with Silver Gilt Border Showing Vulcan's Forge, attributed…Design (Full-Scale Working Drawing) for a Large Oval Silver Dish with Silver Gilt Border Showing Vulcan's Forge, attributed…
A young man points upwards while supporting a dead or passed out woman, in the background an older man with a raised knife…A young man points upwards while supporting a dead or passed out woman, in the background an older man with a raised knife…
Scene from Roman history by Michelangelo Merisi Da CaravaggioScene from Roman history by Michelangelo Merisi Da Caravaggio
Caravaggio's Crucifixion of St. Peter (Crocifissione di san Pietro) (1600)Caravaggio's Crucifixion of St. Peter (Crocifissione di san Pietro) (1600)
Caravaggio's Saint John the Baptist in the Wilderness (1604)Caravaggio's Saint John the Baptist in the Wilderness (1604)
Caravaggio's Boy with a Basket of Fruit (1593)Caravaggio's Boy with a Basket of Fruit (1593)
Caravaggio's Boy Bitten by a Lizard (1593-1594)Caravaggio's Boy Bitten by a Lizard (1593-1594)
