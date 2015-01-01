Bacchus and famous Blibical paintings by Caravaggio (1571-1610). Born Michelangelo Merisi, Caravaggio was the name of his home town in Lombardy, northern Italy. At the age of 21, Caravaggio moved to Rome, Italy's artistic center. After struggling in the first few years in Rome, he eventually made a name for himself by developing an innovative style and pioneering the use of dramatic lighting and contrast called Chiaroscuro. His works often represent religious figures with modern clothes and attitudes in visceral and dramatic scenes. Caravaggio's artworks have influenced the Western art massively, especially, Baroque art and 19th-century Realism.