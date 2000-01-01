rawpixel
Peter Paul Rubens Art
Peter Paul Rubens

Nudes, portraits, landscapes as well as religious and mythological compositions by Peter Paul Rubens. Emphasizing movement, color and sensuality, Ruben’s unique Baroque style became incredibly popular. It's characterized by its dynamism, vitality, and sensuous exuberance. Creating altarpieces, portraits, landscapes as well as historical and religious paintings, Ruben was an incredibly versatile artist whose work still brings about awe to this day.

The Incarnation as Fulfillment of All the Prophecies by Peter Paul RubensThe Incarnation as Fulfillment of All the Prophecies by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Study of Two Heads by Peter Paul RubensStudy of Two Heads by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086315/study-two-heads-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
The Conversion of Saul, Simeon GriswoldThe Conversion of Saul, Simeon Griswold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845601/the-conversion-saulFree Image from public domain license
Wolf and Fox Hunt by Peter Paul RubensWolf and Fox Hunt by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086314/wolf-and-fox-hunt-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Peace Embracing PlentyPeace Embracing Plenty
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201818/peace-embracing-plentyFree Image from public domain license
Equestrian Portrait of the Duke of Lerma (1603) baroque oil painting by Peter Paul Rubens.Equestrian Portrait of the Duke of Lerma (1603) baroque oil painting by Peter Paul Rubens.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499482/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Saint Teresa of &Aacute;vila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul RubensSaint Teresa of &Aacute;vila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain license
The Coronation of the Virgin by Peter Paul RubensThe Coronation of the Virgin by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086241/the-coronation-the-virgin-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Sleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrsSleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921497/sleeping-venus-with-cupid-watched-satyrsFree Image from public domain license
Sir Peter Paul Rubens - Daniel in the Lions' Den - Google Art ProjectSir Peter Paul Rubens - Daniel in the Lions' Den - Google Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A flower-wreathed niche with a stone figure of the MadonnaA flower-wreathed niche with a stone figure of the Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921416/image-face-flower-roseFree Image from public domain license
The Feast of Acheloüs by Peter Paul RubensThe Feast of Acheloüs by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185307/the-feast-achelousFree Image from public domain license
Susanna and the Elders by Peter Paul RubensSusanna and the Elders by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185326/susanna-and-the-eldersFree Image from public domain license
Venus and Adonis by Peter Paul RubensVenus and Adonis by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185341/venus-and-adonisFree Image from public domain license
The Feast of Herod.The Feast of Herod.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920077/the-feast-herodFree Image from public domain license
Perseus and andromeda, 1800 - 1899, Peter Paul RubensPerseus and andromeda, 1800 - 1899, Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863748/perseus-and-andromeda-1800-1899Free Image from public domain license
Martyrdom of st., Peter Paul RubensMartyrdom of st., Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898594/martyrdom-stFree Image from public domain license
Christ on the crossChrist on the cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922238/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726828/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
The Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist and an Angel by Peter Paul RubensThe Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist and an Angel by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265519/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Judgment of SolomonThe Judgment of Solomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921209/the-judgment-solomonFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Isabella Clara EugeniaPortrait of Isabella Clara Eugenia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922352/portrait-isabella-clara-eugeniaFree Image from public domain license
King David Playing the Harp by Peter Paul RubensKing David Playing the Harp by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265490/king-david-playing-the-harp-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
The betrothal of the virgin mary, Peter Paul RubensThe betrothal of the virgin mary, Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897410/the-betrothal-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
The Holy Family with St. Elizabeth, St. John, and a Dove by Peter Paul RubensThe Holy Family with St. Elizabeth, St. John, and a Dove by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Glorification of the Eucharist by Peter Paul RubensThe Glorification of the Eucharist by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185336/the-glorification-the-eucharistFree Image from public domain license
Apostle PeterApostle Peter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924871/apostle-peterFree Image from public domain license
Christ on the CrossChrist on the Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921693/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
The naked man in the right foreground of 'Abraham and Melchizedek'The naked man in the right foreground of 'Abraham and Melchizedek'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922163/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Matthaeus Yrsselius (1541-1629), Abbot of Sint-Michiel's Abbey in AntwerpMatthaeus Yrsselius (1541-1629), Abbot of Sint-Michiel's Abbey in Antwerp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924847/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
MercuryMercury
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922635/mercuryFree Image from public domain license
MercuryMercury
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922525/mercuryFree Image from public domain license
The Crowning of Roxana by Peter Paul RubensThe Crowning of Roxana by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932302/the-crowning-roxana-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Horse headHorse head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921012/horse-headFree Image from public domain license
MercuryMercury
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922516/mercuryFree Image from public domain license
The holy family, Peter Paul RubensThe holy family, Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898196/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Child's headChild's head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922521/childs-headFree Image from public domain license
The Holy FamilyThe Holy Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921637/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Head of an elderly, bearded man, three-quarter profile t.v.Head of an elderly, bearded man, three-quarter profile t.v.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921347/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Child's headChild's head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922527/childs-headFree Image from public domain license
The Risen ChristThe Risen Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain license
Penitent mary magdalenePenitent mary magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676820/penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Marchesa Brigida Spinola-DoriaMarchesa Brigida Spinola-Doria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666082/marchesa-brigida-spinola-doriaFree Image from public domain license
Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Woman, Probably Susanna Lunden (Susanna Fourment, 1599–1628) by Peter Paul RubensPortrait of a Woman, Probably Susanna Lunden (Susanna Fourment, 1599–1628) by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613429/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rubens, Helena Fourment (1614–1673), and Their Son Frans (1633–1678) by Peter Paul RubensRubens, Helena Fourment (1614–1673), and Their Son Frans (1633–1678) by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613266/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Peter Paul Rubens - Abundance (Abundantia) - Google Art ProjectPeter Paul Rubens - Abundance (Abundantia) - Google Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665717/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man, Possibly an Architect or Geographer by Peter Paul RubensPortrait of a Man, Possibly an Architect or Geographer by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613509/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Triumph of Henry IV by Peter Paul RubensThe Triumph of Henry IV by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613436/the-triumph-henry-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
A Forest at Dawn with a Deer Hunt by Peter Paul RubensA Forest at Dawn with a Deer Hunt by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613334/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain license
Adoration of the Magi Adoration of the Magi 
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665363/adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain license
Historical. Charles I, King of England. A helmeted Britannia, wearing violet drapery, holds steady the golden crown which…Historical. Charles I, King of England. A helmeted Britannia, wearing violet drapery, holds steady the golden crown which…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653279/image-vintage-art-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Pope Nicholas V, who reigned from 6 March 1447 until his death in 1455. Born Tommaso Parentucelli, Nicholas was made a…Pope Nicholas V, who reigned from 6 March 1447 until his death in 1455. Born Tommaso Parentucelli, Nicholas was made a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665400/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Teil einer Serie römischer Kaiserporträts niederländischer und flämischer MalerTeil einer Serie römischer Kaiserporträts niederländischer und flämischer Maler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666318/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Holy Family with Saints Francis and Anne and the Infant Saint John the Baptist by Peter Paul RubensThe Holy Family with Saints Francis and Anne and the Infant Saint John the Baptist by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613338/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Stigmatization of Saint FrancisThe Stigmatization of Saint Francis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923714/the-stigmatization-saint-francisFree Image from public domain license
A Sermon in a Village Church by Peter Paul RubensA Sermon in a Village Church by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612057/sermon-village-church-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
P. p. rubens, self-portrait, 1800 - 1899 by Peter Paul RubensP. p. rubens, self-portrait, 1800 - 1899 by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818537/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christ on the cross between the two thievesChrist on the cross between the two thieves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491517/christ-the-cross-between-the-two-thievesFree Image from public domain license
