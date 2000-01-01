rawpixel
Albrecht Durer Art
Albrecht Durer

Albrecht Dürer was a master of woodcuts, engravings, watercolors, and oils. He was one of the first artists to master the art of printmaking, and his works in this medium are considered to be some of the finest examples of the Northern Renaissance. His woodcuts and engravings are characterized by their mastery of light and shadow and innovative use of line and texture. Dürer was influenced by the ideals of the Renaissance, which emphasized the importance of classical learning and the revival of classical forms. This is reflected in his works that often feature elements of classical architecture and mythology.

The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe (1515) by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe (1515) by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700456/image-dog-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Albrecht D&uuml;rer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Albrecht D&uuml;rer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The crucifixion by Albrecht DürerThe crucifixion by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922125/the-crucifixion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Albrecht D&uuml;rer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum.Albrecht D&uuml;rer's Stag Beetle (1505). Original public domain image from Getty Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766197/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Honorary sport of Emperor Maximilian the 1st by Albrecht DürerHonorary sport of Emperor Maximilian the 1st by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Adam and Eve by Albrecht DurerAdam and Eve by Albrecht Durer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924155/adam-and-eve-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Nemesis (The Great Fortune) by Albrecht DürerNemesis (The Great Fortune) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932226/nemesis-the-great-fortune-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Venus and the Three Graces by Albrecht DürerVenus and the Three Graces by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923638/venus-and-the-three-graces-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Adam and Eve by Albrecht DürerAdam and Eve by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923304/adam-and-eve-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Saint Jerome and the Lion by Albrecht DürerSaint Jerome and the Lion by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265083/saint-jerome-and-the-lion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Virgin Mary on a crescent moon by Albrecht DürerVirgin Mary on a crescent moon by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922581/virgin-mary-crescent-moon-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Madonna and Child Madonna and Child 
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665645/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
The rhinoceros by Albrecht DürerThe rhinoceros by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922698/the-rhinoceros-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
maroon leather binding with gilding trim; "ARC TRIOMPHAL D'APRES ALBERT DURER" on spine; colorful endpapers with green…maroon leather binding with gilding trim; "ARC TRIOMPHAL D'APRES ALBERT DURER" on spine; colorful endpapers with green…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654974/image-books-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Apollo and Diana by Albrecht DürerApollo and Diana by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922827/apollo-and-diana-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.The Southern Hemisphere of the Celestial Globe by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655962/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Last Supper by Albrecht DürerThe Last Supper by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923080/the-last-supper-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Title page with Christ as a man of sorrows by Albrecht DürerTitle page with Christ as a man of sorrows by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922813/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Adam and Eve Adam and Eve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907355/adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain license
Stag, Wenceslaus HollarStag, Wenceslaus Hollar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848700/stagFree Image from public domain license
Saint Sebastian, tied to a tree by Albrecht DürerSaint Sebastian, tied to a tree by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923120/saint-sebastian-tied-tree-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with seven hexagonal stars by Albrecht DürerKnob with seven hexagonal stars by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922750/knob-with-seven-hexagonal-stars-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Holy Spirit appears on Pentecost by Albrecht DürerThe Holy Spirit appears on Pentecost by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922746/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Knob with seven rings by Albrecht DürerKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922696/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Fall of Man by Albrecht DürerThe Fall of Man by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922532/the-fall-man-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Lamb breaks the fifth and sixth seals by Albrecht DürerThe Lamb breaks the fifth and sixth seals by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922013/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht DürerStudy after Dürer: Saint Christopher I by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920912/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Samson kills the lion by Albrecht DürerSamson kills the lion by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922710/samson-kills-the-lion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Mary Magdalene is taken to heaven by the angels by Albrecht DürerMary Magdalene is taken to heaven by the angels by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922744/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Albrecht D&uuml;rer (1494)Albrecht D&uuml;rer (1494)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976388/albrecht-danduumlrer-1494Free Image from public domain license
The little horse by Albrecht DürerThe little horse by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923171/the-little-horse-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Opening the sixth seal by Albrecht DürerOpening the sixth seal by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897129/opening-the-sixth-seal-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The big horse by Albrecht DürerThe big horse by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923366/the-big-horse-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with white medallion by Albrecht DürerKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922703/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Village dance by Albrecht DürerVillage dance by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899852/village-dance-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Study after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht DürerStudy after Dürer: Saint Christopher II by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920913/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Knob with rounded shield by Albrecht DürerKnob with rounded shield by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923112/knob-with-rounded-shield-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The announcement by Albrecht DürerThe announcement by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923084/the-announcement-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Albrecht D&uuml;rer by Erhard Sch&ouml;nAlbrecht D&uuml;rer by Erhard Sch&ouml;n
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922666/albrecht-danduumlrer-erhard-schandoumlnFree Image from public domain license
Knob with rectangular center by Albrecht DürerKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922699/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with seven rings by Albrecht DürerKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923117/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Unbelieving Thomas by Albrecht DürerUnbelieving Thomas by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922700/unbelieving-thomas-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Madonna by Albrecht DürerMadonna by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897025/madonna-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Saint Sebastian, tied to a column by Albrecht DürerSaint Sebastian, tied to a column by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922707/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Knob with white medallion by Albrecht DürerKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922701/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Holy Spirit appears on Pentecost by Albrecht DürerThe Holy Spirit appears on Pentecost by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922706/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Knob with white medallion by Albrecht DürerKnob with white medallion by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923122/knob-with-white-medallion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with seven rings by Albrecht DürerKnob with seven rings by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922717/knob-with-seven-rings-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht DürerKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922817/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with rectangular center by Albrecht DürerKnob with rectangular center by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922749/knob-with-rectangular-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Parliament of karol v. by Albrecht DürerParliament of karol v. by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896759/parliament-karol-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The execution of Scrooge's sacrifice by Albrecht DürerThe execution of Scrooge's sacrifice by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923060/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The opening of the sixth seal by Albrecht DürerThe opening of the sixth seal by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897120/the-opening-the-sixth-seal-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Scheurl's weapon by Albrecht DürerScheurl's weapon by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922667/scheurls-weapon-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht DürerKnob with heart-shaped center by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922751/knob-with-heart-shaped-center-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Albrecht D&uuml;rer by Erhard Sch&ouml;n Albrecht D&uuml;rer by Erhard Sch&ouml;n
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922745/albrecht-danduumlrer-erhard-schandoumlnFree Image from public domain license
Christ at Emmaus by Albrecht DürerChrist at Emmaus by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922617/christ-emmaus-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Arm of Eve (1507) by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Arm of Eve (1507) by Albrecht D&uuml;rer. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764517/free-illustration-image-albrecht-durer-handFree Image from public domain license
Dürer painted himself half-length and slightly turned, beside a window that opens onto a mountainous landscape. Dürer…Dürer painted himself half-length and slightly turned, beside a window that opens onto a mountainous landscape. Dürer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665663/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Saint john at patmos by Albrecht DürerSaint john at patmos by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899762/saint-john-patmos-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
This scene is painted on the reverse side of Dürer's Madonna and ChildThis scene is painted on the reverse side of Dürer's Madonna and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665642/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Albrecht Dürer - Portrait of Dürer's Father at 70Albrecht Dürer - Portrait of Dürer's Father at 70
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665568/albrecht-durer-portrait-durers-fatherFree Image from public domain license
The lost son by Albrecht DürerThe lost son by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899759/the-lost-son-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Unbelieving thomas by Albrecht DürerUnbelieving thomas by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899671/unbelieving-thomas-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Knight, Death, and the Devil by Albrecht DurerKnight, Death, and the Devil by Albrecht Durer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018150/knight-death-and-the-devil-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Durer -The PromenadeDurer -The Promenade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665262/durer-the-promenadejpegFree Image from public domain license
Nemesis (The Great Fortune) by Albrecht DurerNemesis (The Great Fortune) by Albrecht Durer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018155/nemesis-the-great-fortune-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Saint Eustace by Albrecht DürerSaint Eustace by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037857/saint-eustace-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Madonna on the Grassy Bank by Albrecht DurerThe Madonna on the Grassy Bank by Albrecht Durer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018221/the-madonna-the-grassy-bank-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Nativity by Albrecht DurerNativity by Albrecht Durer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018177/nativity-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
P. katariinan marttyyrikuolema, 1497 - 1498P. katariinan marttyyrikuolema, 1497 - 1498
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817725/katariinan-marttyyrikuolema-1497-1498Free Image from public domain license
Portrait of emperor maximilian iPortrait of emperor maximilian i
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819512/portrait-emperor-maximilianFree Image from public domain license
The Pinnacle of the Right Portal; and a Trumpeter and Standard from the Central Portal, from the Arch of Honor, proof, dated…The Pinnacle of the Right Portal; and a Trumpeter and Standard from the Central Portal, from the Arch of Honor, proof, dated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491688/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
The cook and his wife, 1496The cook and his wife, 1496
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818035/the-cook-and-his-wife-1496Free Image from public domain license
Standard-bearer, 1502 - 1503Standard-bearer, 1502 - 1503
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818771/standard-bearer-1502-1503Free Image from public domain license
The Ornaments Atop the Right Portal, from the Arch of Honor, proof, dated 1515, printed 1517-18The Ornaments Atop the Right Portal, from the Arch of Honor, proof, dated 1515, printed 1517-18
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491701/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
