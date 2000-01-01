Albrecht Dürer was a master of woodcuts, engravings, watercolors, and oils. He was one of the first artists to master the art of printmaking, and his works in this medium are considered to be some of the finest examples of the Northern Renaissance. His woodcuts and engravings are characterized by their mastery of light and shadow and innovative use of line and texture. Dürer was influenced by the ideals of the Renaissance, which emphasized the importance of classical learning and the revival of classical forms. This is reflected in his works that often feature elements of classical architecture and mythology.