World War I Photographs
A curated collection of historical images documenting World War I (1914-1918), also called the Great War, including the photos of soldiers at war, gas masks, prisoner-of-war camps and Red Cross services. The collection portrays the war between the Central and the Allied Powers which resulted in unprecedented degrees of destruction and the death of over 16 million people. We have also created our own artworks from these photos.
