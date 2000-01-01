rawpixel
Utagawa Toyokuni

Kabuki theater prints and portraits of actors and geishas by the Japanese woodblock printmaker Utagawa Toyokuni (1769-1825). Toyokuni's work is renowned for its cheerful colors and intricate detail, resulting in a lively sense of realism. He specialized in kabuki theater prints, which depicted famous actors in performances and showcased dramatic scenes from plays. These prints often featured intricate patterns and decorative motifs, enhancing their visual appeal. Moreover, Toyokuni had a remarkable talent for capturing expressive facial expressions and vibrant clothing, effectively conveying the personalities of his subjects.

Painija Kagami-iwa Hamanosuke (1820), vintage Japanese man illustration by Toyokuni.
Onoe Matsusuke as the Ghost of the Murdered Wife Oiwa, in "A Tale of Horror from the Yotsuya Station on the Tokaido Road"
Scene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
Nakamura Nakazo II as Matsuo-maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
Bandō Mitsugorō II as Shinbei in the Kabuki Play "Sukeroku" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Courtesans and Attendants Making a Giant Snowball by Utagawa Toyokuni
Nakamura Utaemon III as Taira no Kiyomori by Utagawa Toyokuni
Bandō Minosuke (Mitsugorō III) in the Role of a Young Samurai by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III in the Role of Shimada Jūzaburō, from the series "Image of Actors on Stage" by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon in Ceremonial Robes of Green and Pink, Drawing His Sword by Utagawa Toyokuni
Woman and Attendant by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III holding Sword Aloft, and Arashi Shichigorō III as Fighting Heroes by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō 3rd (Kinokuniya) by Utagawa Toyokuni
"The Geisha To'e as a Vendor of Poems," from the series Gion Festival Costume Parade (Gion mikoshi arai nerimono sugata)
The Actor Segawa Roko as the Woodseller Ohara Leading an Ox by Utagawa Toyokuni
The actor Arashi Ryuzo later known as Arashi Shichigoro by Utagawa Toyokuni
Three Women Dining Before a Group of Trees by Utagawa Toyokuni
Ushiwaka-maru in Armor by Utagawa Toyokuni
Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III, from the series Portraits of Kabuki Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)
Scene from an Unidentified Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
Courtesan or Actor as Courtesan Pouring Tea by the Light of a Lantern by Utagawa Toyokuni
Ichikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan
Courtesans Promenading on the Nakanochō in Yoshiwara by Utagawa Toyokuni
Picking Clams by Utagawa Toyokuni
Women at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokuni
Women and an Infant Boy in a Public Bath House by Utagawa Toyokuni
The First Visit of the Cuckoo by Utagawa Toyokuni
Three Young Ladies by the Seashore by Utagawa Toyokuni
Two Women in a Boat; One Holding a Basket of Mussels by Utagawa Toyokuni
Kabuki Actors: Bando Mitsugorō and Iwai Hanshirō by Utagawa Toyokuni
An Actor Beside Water by Utagawa Toyokuni
Actors by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Four Seasons in Southern Edo: A Summer Scene (Minami shiki; Natsu [no] kei) by Utagawa Toyokuni
Actor Nakamura Utayemon with Two Women Preparing for the New Year Ceremony by Utagawa Toyokuni
Print of a Kabuki Dancer from the Maiden of the Dojoji Temple (Musume Dojoji) by Utagawa Toyokuni
Amusements of Kabuki Actors of the "Third Floor" [Dressing Room] (Yakusha sangaikyō), by Shikitei Sanba
Kayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Episodes of the Poet Komachi" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Scene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
Two Young Women Playing a Game of Sugoroku by Utagawa Toyokuni
New Year's Celebration in a Large Mansion by Utagawa Toyokuni
Keisei Ichikawa Denzo by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of Lady Iwafuji by Utagawa Toyokuni
Along the Seashore at Futami by Utagawa Toyokuni
Representation of the Dance-Play Dōjōji" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Four Women Passing a Group of Trees by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ōtani Tomoemon in the Role of Ono Sadakurō, from the series Image of Actors on Stage by Utagawa Toyokuni
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Mad Female Role by Utagawa Toyokuni
Young Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
Bandō Hikosaburō III in the Role of Sugawara no Michizane by Utagawa Toyokuni
Amusements of Kabuki Actors of the "Third Floor" [Dressing Room], by Shikitei Sanba by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III in the Role of Fuwa Banzaemon from the Play "Ukiyozuka hiyoku no inazuma" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Mirror Images of Kabuki Actors by Utagawa Toyokuni
Picture Book of Modern Figures of Fashion by Utagawa Toyokuni
