Henri Fantin-Latou

Flowers and fruit still life paintings by Henri Fantin-Latou (1836-1904), French painter, illustrator and lithographer. Formally trained at Lecoq de Boisbaudran, he also learned portrait painting by his famous father. He was known for his group compositions of contemporary celebrities in the arts, yet his flower paintings were the most lucrative and particularly appreciated in England.

Roses and Lilies (1888) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Still Life with Flowers and Fruit (1866) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum.
Summer Flowers (1880) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Still Life with Roses (1877) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.
Bowl of Roses on a Marble Table (1885) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Asters in a Vase (1875) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Roses in a Vase (1878) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Tannhäuser on the Venusberg by Henri Fantin Latour
Duchess de Fitz-James (1867) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Dancers by Henri Fantin Latour
Portrait of Sonia (1890) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Vijf naaktstudies; drie met opgeheven armen, de andere op de rug gezien by Henri Fantin-Latour. Original from The…
Still Life with Flowers (1881) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Summer Flowers (1880) by Henri Fantin–Latour.
Roses (1884) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Roses and Lilies (1888) by Henri Fantin–Latour.
Roses dans un Verra a Pied (1873) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Roses in a Bowl and Dish (1885) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour. in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Asters and Fruit on a Table (1868) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Pansies (1874) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Still Life with Mustard Pot (1860) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Peaches and Grapes (1894) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Still Life with Grapes and a Carnation (1880) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Three Peaches on a Plate (1868) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Portrait of Whistler (1865) painting in high resolution by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Mademoiselle de Fitz-James (1867) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Self-Portrait (1861) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Self-Portrait (1858) by Henri Fantin-Latour.
Prelude to Lohengrin by Henri Fantin Latour
Siegfried by Henri Fantin Latour
Portrait of Monsieur Fantin-Latour at Seventeen Years by Henri Fantin Latour
La Valkyrie by Henri Fantin Latour
Roses (1884) by Henri Fantin-Latour
