rawpixel
Lithograph Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Lithograph

Lose yourself in the captivating world of this print & etching technique, and witness the mastery of skilled illustrators from multiple artists such as Henry Matisse, Edvard Munch, Miro, Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, and M.C. Escher. These artists harness the power of stone and ink to create stunning visual narratives with intricate lines, rich tones, and remarkable textures. Check out our free collection, which includes the iconic Rosie the Riveter, now available for download. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Alphonse Maria Mucha's Zodiaque or La Plume (ca. 1896&ndash;1897) by. Famous Art Nouveau artwork, original from The Art…Alphonse Maria Mucha's Zodiaque or La Plume (ca. 1896&ndash;1897) by. Famous Art Nouveau artwork, original from The Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698177/free-illustration-image-vintage-mucha-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain license
La source du Mal (The Source of Evil) (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from Minneapolis…La source du Mal (The Source of Evil) (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3017695/free-illustration-image-art-vintage-nouveauFree Image from public domain license
Heliomaster Angelae (1849&ndash;1887) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph…Heliomaster Angelae (1849&ndash;1887) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149556/free-illustration-image-bird-john-gouldFree Image from public domain license
Avebury (1937) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Avebury (1937) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968524/free-illustration-image-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain license
"We Can Do It!", also called "Rosie the Riveter" after the iconic figure of a strong female war production worker (1942…"We Can Do It!", also called "Rosie the Riveter" after the iconic figure of a strong female war production worker (1942…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628528/image-art-vintage-blueFree Image from public domain license
Jane Avril (1899) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark…Jane Avril (1899) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2966616/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
For Christmas, shop between 10 & 4 and travel Underground (1924) lithograph poster by Horace Taylor. Original public domain…For Christmas, shop between 10 & 4 and travel Underground (1924) lithograph poster by Horace Taylor. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Fancy Goods Store (1902) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…The Fancy Goods Store (1902) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909325/free-illustration-image-art-artwork-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Zan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation (1899), vintage magician illustration by…Zan Zig performing with rabbit and roses, including hat trick and levitation (1899), vintage magician illustration by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230766/image-rose-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
The sacred heart. This house is consecrated to the sacred heart of Jesus (1874) vintage religious illustration by Thomas…The sacred heart. This house is consecrated to the sacred heart of Jesus (1874) vintage religious illustration by Thomas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229875/image-heart-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cuthbert raspberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…Cuthbert raspberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104444/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 33, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 33, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243774/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238547/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 73, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 73, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239572/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prunus Triloba flower lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Prunus Triloba flower lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6108390/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243763/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Salon des Cent (1895), vintage woman illustration by Paul Berthon. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…Salon des Cent (1895), vintage woman illustration by Paul Berthon. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230808/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London is best reached by Underground (1881-1934) lithograph poster by Horace Taylor. Original public domain image…Brightest London is best reached by Underground (1881-1934) lithograph poster by Horace Taylor. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628553/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6237529/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Valentine - Mechanical bouquet, crocus (1875). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Valentine - Mechanical bouquet, crocus (1875). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404769/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Lightbulb background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Lightbulb background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628536/image-art-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain license
Figured silk from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877).Figured silk from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329583/colorful-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Clipper Ship Three Brothers, the largest sailing ship in the world published by Currier & Ives. Original from Library of…Clipper Ship Three Brothers, the largest sailing ship in the world published by Currier & Ives. Original from Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429728/clipper-ship-three-brothersFree Image from public domain license
Mademoiselle Eglantine&rsquo;s Troupe (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original from…Mademoiselle Eglantine&rsquo;s Troupe (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975107/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-lautrec-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Love scene (Liebesszene) (1908) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County…Love scene (Liebesszene) (1908) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034722/free-illustration-image-love-woman-coupleFree Image from public domain license
La Passag&egrave;re du 54 (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original from The Cleveland…La Passag&egrave;re du 54 (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec. Original from The Cleveland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2971108/free-illustration-image-beach-lautrec-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wild animal, safari lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…Wild animal, safari lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6195677/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
La Samaritaine (1897) by Alphonse Maria Mucha. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.La Samaritaine (1897) by Alphonse Maria Mucha. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694515/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-vintage-muchaFree Image from public domain license
Ascidiae&ndash;Seescheiden from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…Ascidiae&ndash;Seescheiden from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266608/free-illustration-image-haeckel-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Leptomedusae&ndash;Faltenquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.…Leptomedusae&ndash;Faltenquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2272232/free-illustration-image-sea-vintage-jellyfishFree Image from public domain license
Snowy Owl (1832&ndash;1837) print in high resolution, by John Gould, Edward Lear and Charles Joseph Hullmandel. Original…Snowy Owl (1832&ndash;1837) print in high resolution, by John Gould, Edward Lear and Charles Joseph Hullmandel. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149532/free-illustration-image-animals-bird-owlFree Image from public domain license
This man was talked to death (1873), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…This man was talked to death (1873), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9406463/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Shaffer's Colossal Raspberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Shaffer's Colossal Raspberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6093040/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Red rose, Prince Camille De Rohan lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…Red rose, Prince Camille De Rohan lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6116602/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Siphonophorae&ndash;Staatsquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.…Siphonophorae&ndash;Staatsquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2272229/free-illustration-image-ernst-haeckel-sea-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage animal illustrations. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…Vintage animal illustrations. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6196984/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 72, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 72, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242213/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thalamophora&ndash;Kammerlinge from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.…Thalamophora&ndash;Kammerlinge from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266755/free-illustration-image-ernst-haeckel-sea-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 30, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 30, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242713/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 21. Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885 edition of…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 21. Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885 edition of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6234295/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240625/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic family lithograph plate no. 1 & 2, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced from own…Arabic family lithograph plate no. 1 & 2, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced from own…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6236783/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink flowers, Weigela lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Pink flowers, Weigela lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6108856/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 3, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph…Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 3, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6233485/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 48, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 48, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240588/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New Oxford Sheep (1853) by John Moulson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…New Oxford Sheep (1853) by John Moulson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627223/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage animal illustrations. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…Vintage animal illustrations. Digitally enhanced from our own 1900 edition of The Great and Small Game of India, Burma, &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6188422/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Thaumalea Amherstiae (1850&ndash;1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from…Thaumalea Amherstiae (1850&ndash;1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152746/free-illustration-image-bird-public-domain-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Kilmarnock Weeping Willow tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…Kilmarnock Weeping Willow tree lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6120322/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 36, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 36, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239571/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic pattern, La Decoration Arabe by Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from our own original…Arabic pattern, La Decoration Arabe by Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from our own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240334/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 82, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 82, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243620/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flowers and Vegetables (ca. 1800) byAnton Carl Rahn. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Flowers and Vegetables (ca. 1800) byAnton Carl Rahn. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2440073/free-illustration-image-flowers-vegetable-posterFree Image from public domain license
Great horned owl. Bubo virginianus bon (1874) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…Great horned owl. Bubo virginianus bon (1874) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627659/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Loxia Curvirostra, Linn (1862&ndash;1873) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original…Loxia Curvirostra, Linn (1862&ndash;1873) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149537/free-illustration-image-loxia-curvirostra-bird-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 4, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 4, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241484/image-frame-flower-aestheticFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque nursery lithograph plate no. 89 & 90, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally…Vintage arabesque nursery lithograph plate no. 89 & 90, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241710/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 77, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 77, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242727/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Duke's Little Joker, from the Playing Cards series (N84) to promote Turkish Cross-Cut Cigarettes (1888) by W. Duke, Sons &…Duke's Little Joker, from the Playing Cards series (N84) to promote Turkish Cross-Cut Cigarettes (1888) by W. Duke, Sons &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405569/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Le Colin-Maillard (1897) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…Le Colin-Maillard (1897) print in high resolution by Alexandre Lunois. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907922/free-illustration-image-garden-artFree Image from public domain license
lithograph from Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. Digitally enhanced from our…lithograph from Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. Digitally enhanced from our…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153281/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Osculant Toucan; Ramphastos osculans print in high resolution by John Gould (1804&ndash;1881) and Elizabeth Gould. Original…Osculant Toucan; Ramphastos osculans print in high resolution by John Gould (1804&ndash;1881) and Elizabeth Gould. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151160/free-illustration-image-vintage-botanical-toucan-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 40 & 41, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 40 & 41, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243350/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Red rose, American Beauty lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Red rose, American Beauty lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105755/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wolf River apple lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…Wolf River apple lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6116150/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 42, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 42, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243351/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
L'Ermitage (1897), vintage woman illustration by Paul Berthon. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…L'Ermitage (1897), vintage woman illustration by Paul Berthon. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230320/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Lucretia Dewberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…Lucretia Dewberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105334/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque interior lithograph plate no. 110, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…Vintage arabesque interior lithograph plate no. 110, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240652/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 84, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 84, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240996/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Empress of China rose lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Empress of China rose lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6114665/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's In the spring (1939) famous print. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally…Grant Wood's In the spring (1939) famous print. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984045/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose, Gem of the Prairie lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…Pink rose, Gem of the Prairie lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6116537/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241489/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Wave (1874) by Henri-Gustave Jossot. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The Wave (1874) by Henri-Gustave Jossot. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769021/free-illustration-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Full sheet baseball poster no. 281 (1895) by Calvert Lithographing Co. Original public domain image from the Library of…Full sheet baseball poster no. 281 (1895) by Calvert Lithographing Co. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627551/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
S. Maria de Perpetuo Succursu (1870) by Verlag von H. Schile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…S. Maria de Perpetuo Succursu (1870) by Verlag von H. Schile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627654/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Red flower, Clematis Coccinea lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…Red flower, Clematis Coccinea lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6103394/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 53, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 53, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238941/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Our Souls, in Languorous Gestures (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…Our Souls, in Languorous Gestures (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2862129/free-illustration-image-love-flower-antique-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose, Anna De Diesbach lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Pink rose, Anna De Diesbach lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6103642/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gray squirrel, Northern gray, Sciurus migratorius (1872), vintage animal illustration. Original public domain image from the…Gray squirrel, Northern gray, Sciurus migratorius (1872), vintage animal illustration. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230106/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Queen of Spades (19th century), vintage card illustration by E. Le Tellier. Original public domain image from The…Queen of Spades (19th century), vintage card illustration by E. Le Tellier. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230644/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 20, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 20, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239573/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238621/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 101, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 101, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243352/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Clematis flower lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…Clematis flower lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6100625/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industry Gooseberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Industry Gooseberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6127264/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Campbell's Early Grape lithograph from Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.…Campbell's Early Grape lithograph from Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6152816/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Erie Blackberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…Erie Blackberry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6127251/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wealthy apple lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…Wealthy apple lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6127279/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Champion plum lithograph from Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. Digitally…Champion plum lithograph from Botanical Specimen published by Rochester Lithographing and Printing Company. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6152570/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240105/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Sarasvati (1890&ndash;20), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…Goddess Sarasvati (1890&ndash;20), vintage Hindu goddess illustration. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230169/image-art-vintage-lotusFree Image from public domain license
View of the first American railway train (1865) by Thos Jarmy. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…View of the first American railway train (1865) by Thos Jarmy. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627330/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Early Richmond cherry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…Early Richmond cherry lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6105757/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Foster peach lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…Foster peach lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical Specimen published by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6106039/image-leaves-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 24 & 25, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 24 & 25, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241622/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paul's New Double Flowering Thorn lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…Paul's New Double Flowering Thorn lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1900 edition plates of Botanical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6110837/image-flower-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 56, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 56, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240990/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
2,832 results
of 29
CuratedPopularNew