Hugo Steiner Prag
Hugo Steiner Prag (1880–1945) was an eminent Czech-German artist known for his distinct style in graphic arts, book illustrations, and stage designs. Merging symbolism and expressionism, his art often carried dark, mystical undertones, reflecting the tumultuous socio-political landscape of his time.
