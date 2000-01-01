Eugène Delacroix
Eugène Delacroix (1798–1863) was a renowned French Romantic artist known for his expressive brushstrokes and vibrant use of color in his oil paintings. His dynamic compositions, like the iconic "Liberty Leading the People," often touched upon political and historical themes.
