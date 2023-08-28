rawpixel
John Vachon (1914 - 1975) was a world-traveling American photographer. He is most remembered for his photographs for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and Look magazine. At age twenty-one, Vachon moved to Washington, D.C.to study English literature, but he was forced to leave school because of his drinking. In 1937, he found a job as an assistant messenger with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and was quickly promoted to file clerk. Roy Stryker, the chief of FSA, encouraged him to take pictures by lending him a camera. Walker Evans, fellow FSA photographer, also taught him how to use a large-format camera. Vachon quickly grew his own photographic skills and became a member of the FSA's regular photographic staff. He produced memorable documentary series in the Plains states. 

Burlington, Iowa by John Vachon

Advertising, Woodbine, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Movie theatre, Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Mr. Foster's mule team and wagon, Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Ozark children getting mail from RFD box, Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle on large dairy farm, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor visiting family of FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation…

San Augustine, Texas. Farm family in town on Saturday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and child of FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower…

Farm girl. Seward County, Nebraska. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Drinking fountain on the county courthouse lawn, Halifax, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Farm boys eating ice-cream cones. Washington, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Hands of old couple and their granddaughter. Hilly Ozark farm country. Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Newton County, Missouri. Camp Crowder area. James Mallory, Ozark farmer whose land has…

Farm Security Administration county supervisor examining sheep belonging to rehabilitation client. Gage County, Nebraska.…

Hogs on Fred Coulter's farm. Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Ozark Mountain farmer and family. Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Farm and factory, Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle on large dairy farm, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm manager talking with farmer at Granger Homesteads, Iowa]. Sourced from the…

Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

San Augustine, Texas. People in front of the feed stores. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Meeker County, Minnesota. Pat McRaith and one of his nieces milking. He is milking seventeen cows this winter on 160 acre…

Morton County, North Dakota. Farm boy going after mail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Waiting for a street car. Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle of Iowa corn farm, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Instruments used in innoculating hogs for cholera. Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower with pet goat…

Farm boys at Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Team of horses bought by Joe Coperning with FSA (Farm Security Administration) loan. Ross County, Ohio. Sourced from the…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm boy who sells "Grit." Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…

Loading tank onto truck at farm machinery warehouse, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Morton County, North Dakota. Stock farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to Roanoke farms, Enfield, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower planting tomatoes with help of his two little daughters. Crawford…

Farmer waiting for supplies which he is buying cooperatively at Roanoke Farms, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Cole in her garden, Irwinville Farms, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…

Cattle on large dairy farm, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Nat Williamson and E.H. Anderson, Farm Security Administration official. Williamson was the first in United States to…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Grant County, Illinois].…

Farmer in cut-over area, Chippewa County, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Plowing the ground for cantaloupe planting. Deshee Unit, Wabash Farms, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Corn shocks on Phil Gay's farm in the Scioto River valley at the foot of the hills. Ross County, Ohio. Sourced from the…

Transient farm laborer in hotel room which he rents for one dollar and fifty cents a week. Dubuque, Iowa. Sourced from the…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: County agent and farmer looking at electric meter on farm, Grundy County, Iowa].…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: County supervisor talking with FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. Coffey…

Watching the parade go by. Cincinnati, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

James MacDuffey muzzling mule to prevent it from eating corn in field, Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Beaverhead County, Montana. Lambing hand on sheep farm]. Sourced from the Library of…

Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. Sawmill worker at FSA (Farm Security Administration) cooperative…

Carnegie-Illinois steel company. Etna, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation client and family. Jackson County, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of…

San Augustine, Texas. Farm girl with a mule team behind the courthouse on Saturday afternoon. Sourced from the Library of…

Houston, Texas. People crossing a downtown street with the green light. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Billboard, Woodbine, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Farm boy in the cooperative store at Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Nebraska. Mrs. Thelander, FSA (Farm Security Administration)…

Wife of resettled farmer, Roanoke Farms, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Farmer at Irwinville Farms, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Walworth County, South Dakota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carter County, Missouri. FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers]. Sourced from…

Grandmother of tenant farm family. Guilford County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Dance floor at Carlton Nightclub. Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of Ozark Mountains farmer, Missouri]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Flathead Valley special area project, Montana. Mr. Bailey, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower. Sourced from the…

Lancaster County, Nebraska. Mrs. Lynn May, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower, cleaning a chicken. Sourced from the…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children who live in the s, Dubuque, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ravalli County, Montana. Branding, tail cutting, docking, and ear slitting operations…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: In front of post office, Benton Harbor, Michigan]. Sourced from the Library of…

Children of farmer in the Ozarks. Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Son of farmsteader at Roanoke Farms, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Fence on large farm in Red River Valley. Cass County, North Dakota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Horse farm in Bluegrass country. Fayette County, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

FSA (Farm Security Administration) tenant purchase borrower and family. Crawford County, Illinois. Sourced from the Library…

Tobacco farm near Portage, Wisconisn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Meeting of farmers and wives to discuss farm problems. Southeast Missouri Farms. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

John Wujs, steelworker, and girlfriend at Carlton Nightclub. Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Constantine P. Lihas, a twenty-one year old Greek-American soldier, formerly a material handler at…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Meeker County, Minnesota. Mike McRaith farms eighty acres]. Sourced from the Library…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: One of the bulls in FSA (Farm Security Administration)-financed bull cooperative. This…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240773/photo-image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Farm, Harrison County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Farm, Harrison County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241115/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Mr. Hersch with pumpkins grown on his farm. Red River Valley Farms, North Dakota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mr. Hersch with pumpkins grown on his farm. Red River Valley Farms, North Dakota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241630/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah Valley. Sunday morning in the Shenandoah Valley. Saint Paul's Evangelical Reformed church is out in the country…Shenandoah Valley. Sunday morning in the Shenandoah Valley. Saint Paul's Evangelical Reformed church is out in the country…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240157/photo-image-plant-horse-treeFree Image from public domain license
Farm boy operating tractor, Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Farm boy operating tractor, Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241114/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
County supervisor going over farm plan with FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower while family looks…County supervisor going over farm plan with FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower while family looks…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241919/photo-image-people-art-bookFree Image from public domain license
Pawnshop in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Pawnshop in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303644/image-person-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Men sitting on bench along Des Moines River. State capitol in background. Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of…Men sitting on bench along Des Moines River. State capitol in background. Des Moines, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303638/image-background-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Farmer with cotton seed, fence posts and wire. These supplies were bought cooperatively at Roanoke Farms, North Carolina.…Farmer with cotton seed, fence posts and wire. These supplies were bought cooperatively at Roanoke Farms, North Carolina.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240797/photo-image-cow-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Kalispell, Montana. FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers employed at the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Kalispell, Montana. FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers employed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241040/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pawnshop in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pawnshop in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303641/image-person-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Kalispell, Montana. Worker at FSA (Farm Security Administration) cooperative sawmill. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Kalispell, Montana. Worker at FSA (Farm Security Administration) cooperative sawmill. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240794/photo-image-face-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to Roanoke farms, Enfield, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to Roanoke farms, Enfield, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240748/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. Lawrence Thompson, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower.…Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. Lawrence Thompson, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240791/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm children on the way to school with lunch pails, Nebraska]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm children on the way to school with lunch pails, Nebraska]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240755/photo-image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Grant County, Wisconsin].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Grant County, Wisconsin].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241904/photo-image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of…FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower. Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241665/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Nebraska. Mrs. Lynn May, FSA (Farm Security Administration)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Nebraska. Mrs. Lynn May, FSA (Farm Security Administration)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240810/photo-image-dog-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
Farm boy, Guilford County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Farm boy, Guilford County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240751/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
