John Vachon (1914 - 1975) was a world-traveling American photographer. He is most remembered for his photographs for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and Look magazine. At age twenty-one, Vachon moved to Washington, D.C.to study English literature, but he was forced to leave school because of his drinking. In 1937, he found a job as an assistant messenger with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and was quickly promoted to file clerk. Roy Stryker, the chief of FSA, encouraged him to take pictures by lending him a camera. Walker Evans, fellow FSA photographer, also taught him how to use a large-format camera. Vachon quickly grew his own photographic skills and became a member of the FSA's regular photographic staff. He produced memorable documentary series in the Plains states.