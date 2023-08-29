rawpixel
Dan Nichols was a photographer affiliated with the Farm Security Administration. This collection of photographs highlights foreign students at the international student assembly in Washington, D.C., capturing them recording talks in their respective native languages. 

Washington, D.C. Foreign students at the international student assembly recording short talks in their native language to be…Washington, D.C. Foreign students at the international student assembly recording short talks in their native language to be…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Lucky Baum, who spoke in French at the international student…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Lucky Baum, who spoke in French at the international student…
Washington, D.C. Lucky Baum, who spoke in French at the international student assembly, reading a short talk at the…Washington, D.C. Lucky Baum, who spoke in French at the international student assembly, reading a short talk at the…
